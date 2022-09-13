ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett: ‘Definitely should’ve gone for it’ against Seahawks

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
 3 days ago

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett finally realized what everyone else watching the end of Monday night’s game against Seattle knew long ago: Denver should have gone for it.

“Looking back at it, we definitely should’ve gone for it,” he told reporters on Tuesday, nearly 24 hours after the Broncos fell to the Seahawks, 17-16, after the first-year coach inexplicably opted for trotting kicker Brandon McManus onto Seattle’s field with 20 seconds left in the game to attempt a 64-yard field goal on 4th-and-5.

“One of those things you look back at it and say of course we should go for it, we missed the field goal. But in that situation we had a plan. We had a plan, we knew the 46 [yard line] was the mark.”

Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal in the closing seconds against the Seahawks on Monday.
AP
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett
AP

Not surprisingly, the field goal, which would have been the second-longest in NFL history, didn’t come close to going through the uprights.

Nathaniel Hackett’s ‘shocking’ Broncos field goal decision wasn’t greeted kindly

Hackett added that he was more upset about the play a few plays earlier, when a pass from Russell Wilson to running back Javante Williams went for a 4-yard loss.

Still, the Broncos had ample opportunity to win, or at least give themselves a reasonable chance.

On third-and-14, Wilson, who made his return to Seattle after being dealt to Denver in the offseason , completed a short pass to Williams for 9 yards, bringing the Broncos to the Seahawks’ 46 with 1:11 left. Rather than keep the ball in Wilson’s hands, though, Hackett opted to let the clock tick down to 20 seconds and put the Broncos’ fate on McManus’ leg.

The decision was widely criticized , on the broadcast and across social media.

On ESPN’s Manningcast, former Bronco Peyton Manning was begging for Denver to call time out as the clock ticked down . Shannon Sharpe, who also played for Denver, and Eli Manning, were equally puzzled. Troy Aikman, making his “Monday Night Football” debut, said the decision wouldn’t sit well with Wilson.

Afterward, Hackett defended the decision.

Peyton was trying his HARDEST to call a TO for the Broncos 😬 pic.twitter.com/eZxNQdWpPH

— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 13, 2022

“[Wilson] knew where we had to get,” Hackett told reporters on Monday night. “I thought Javonte made an amazing … why I was expecting to have to go for it, on that down and distance, because we were about third-and-14, third-and-15, I thought Javonte made an incredible play and put us in the field goal range, the mark that we were looking for.”

Instead, it’ll go down as an incredibly questionable play.

Comments / 0

 

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
