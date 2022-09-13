ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Smith: Ben Affleck’s vows to Jennifer Lopez were 12-pages long

By Alix Breeden
Page Six
 3 days ago

A man of many words.

Ben Affleck expressed his love for Jennifer Lopez in a 12-page speech during their August wedding day, Kevin Smith revealed.

“He’s one of my favorite writers on the planet,” the “Clerks” producer noted during a guest appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The View.” “He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking.”

Smith, 52, detailed that one of his favorite things about the “Batman” actor is that “he’s his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech.”

“I was happy for them. They deserve it,” he said, further revealing that he was “bawling” throughout the ceremony.

“Even a cold-hearted robot would walk away from that ceremony like, ‘Oh my god, true love can happen!'” Smith said. “It was a real fairy-tale ending. And [Jennifer Lopez] has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. [Lopez] looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBxYn_0huB2QqA00
Kevin Smith revealed personal details about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTTs7_0huB2QqA00
Kevin Smith revealed personal details about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding. Twitter/kevinsmith

Smith and Affleck have managed to develop a strong friendship after working together in various films throughout the years, including the popular comedy flicks “Clerks II,” “Dogma” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”

Bennifer 2.0 — who rekindled their Hollywood romance 20 years after their initial relationship — tied the knot at Affleck’s $8 million Georgia mansion on Aug. 20, a month after eloping in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQBV0_0huB2QqA00
The couple tied the knot back in August after eloping in July. OnTheJLo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c052p_0huB2QqA00
The couple tied the knot back in August after eloping in July. OnTheJLO/John Russo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtDlP_0huB2QqA00
The couple tied the knot back in August after eloping in July. OnTheJLO

In a Sept. 1 edition of Lopez’s newsletter, “On The JLo,” she shared she walked down the aisle to Marc Cohn’s “True Companion,” which she and Affleck, 50, had originally picked out as “the perfect wedding song” when they were first engaged more than 20 years ago.

The singer also revealed that their respective kids from their previous marriages walked down the aisle to “The Things We’ve Handed Down.”

“The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” Lopez said of the emotional moment.

“We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”

However, not all of the weekend went off seamlessly. Lopez shared that “all of us” caught a stomach bug in the days leading up to the celebration.

Still, she reflected, “The truth is, I never had one doubt. All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IEeE_0huB2QqA00
The couple was originally engaged back in 2002 after calling it quits over the media attention. Pierre Suu/GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYxIo_0huB2QqA00
The couple was originally engaged back in 2002 after calling it quits over the media attention. BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gsBt_0huB2QqA00
The couple was originally engaged back in 2002 after calling it quits over the media attention. Pierre Suu/GC Images

Affleck and JLo first met in 2002 as co-stars on the set of the 2003 thriller-slash-romcom flick “Gigli.”

While the then-engaged couple planned to get married in 2003, they postponed their wedding due to “excessive media attention.” But, alas, the two publicly announced their breakup in January 2004.

Shortly thereafter, Lopez wed Marc Anthony in 2004, while Affleck said “I do” to Jennifer Garner in 2005.

Lopez and her husband welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian in 2008. Meanwhile, Garner and Affleck had three kids of their own, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Lopez and Affleck’s marriages ultimately ended in divorce, in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQVp4_0huB2QqA00
Lopez and Affleck got back together again in 2021.

After her split from Alex Rodriguez in 2021, sources told Page Six that Bennifer could be making a comeback, with Affleck seen coming and going from Lopez’s home on multiple occasions.

By April 2022, the two had become engaged once again.





























