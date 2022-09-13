Tyseer Denmark might be Pa.’s top receiver. Check out the Roman Catholic standout and Penn State target in action

Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the Harrisburg area have long had to deal with missing out on several games a season as Baltimore Ravens games take precedence in the market. Just last week, the Steelers’ first game of the season — one that turned out to be an overtime win — was not shown in central Pa. because NFL rules forced CBS21 to air the Ravens’ game against the New York Jets.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO