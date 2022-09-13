ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Selling Sunset' star Vanessa Villela marries Nick Hardy

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JpcYP_0huB2Lfl00

And they drove off into the sunset!

“Selling Sunset” star Vanessa Villela wed Nick Hardy in a “magical and cinematic” ceremony at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego on Sept. 3.

“We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people’s minds. Just like our love, this event had to reflect their fairytale love story,” the couple told Brides magazine .

The 44-year old real estate agent wore three different gowns for her big day, starting with a strapless lace ball gown from Galia Lahav as she walked down the aisle while strings played the classic “Canon in D.”

The fairytale moment was enough to bring Hardy to tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132l5i_0huB2Lfl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h17PN_0huB2Lfl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hziii_0huB2Lfl00

“Turning around and seeing Vanessa walk down the aisle for the first time took my breath away. I felt like I was going to pass out. It was beautiful. Thanks to Adrian, my best man, I didn’t fall over,” the creative director and photographer, who wore a custom black tuxedo, remembered from the emotional ceremony.

The pair tied the knot during the lavish outdoor ceremony in front of 69 of their closest friends and family – but not without a slight hiccup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eN1xE_0huB2Lfl00
The couple got emotional during the heartfelt ceremony.
Christine Flower

“When the rings were requested, no one knew who had them!” the newlyweds told the outlet. “The ceremony stopped and the flower girls appeared from the back. They arrived, but they didn’t have the rings. At that point the page boy, Lucas St John ran out shouting, ‘I have the rings!’ He walked down the aisle holding a custom-made golden crystallized box by Elena Honch from the Ukraine containing both.”

After the pair exchanged rings and said their vows, they released two white doves as a symbol of their love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsYIf_0huB2Lfl00
The newlyweds wanted a “magical and cinematic” wedding.
Christine Flower

During the reception, the reality star changed into a dazzling gown from For Love Bridal as the pair shared their first dance to “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion.

For her final look of the night, the bride changed into an embellished custom-made gown by Charbel Karam Haute Couture with a matching diamond tiara as the wedding-goers danced the night away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tE09n_0huB2Lfl00
Villela wore three different dresses throughout the night.
Christine Flower

Hardy proposed to Villela at Griffith Observatory in January 2022 after one year of dating.

In a strange turn of events, the reality star returned the favor eight months later when she got down on one knee to propose to Hardy herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUPp5_0huB2Lfl00
Both Hardy and Villela popped the question to one another.
Klaui Varadi via Instagram/vanne

“Surprise proposal for my prince 🤴🏻,” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the romantic moment. “I believe in showing your love to your man in the same way they do for women, I believe they should feel the same magic and love😍 so as our wedding is getting closer I proposed to my love, the man of my dreams.❤️”

Villela joined the hit Netflix series in November ahead of its fourth season. She previously starred in numerous telenovelas, an experience that helped her prepare for her job at the Oppenheim Group.

