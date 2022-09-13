ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU men's basketball: Full 2022-23 schedule released by the ACC

By FSU sports information
 3 days ago

Home games against North Carolina, Virginia, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Louisville highlight Florida State’s ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule as the ACC released the conference schedules for all 15 teams.

The Seminoles open ACC play at Virginia (Dec. 3) and play host to Louisville (Dec. 10) in their conference home opener a week later as they play four ACC games in the month of December for the first time in school history.

Florida State begins its conference schedule at Virginia (Dec. 3), plays Louisville at home (Dec. 10), Notre Dame at home (Dec. 21) and travels to play at Duke (Dec. 31) as it plays four ACC games in the month of December.

The Seminoles, who are widely considered to be one of the top teams in the ACC this season, finished an injury-filled season om 2021-22 with a 17-14 overall record and a 10-10 mark in ACC play.

The Seminoles were 6-2 in conference play before losing four of five starters to injury and finishing with a 10-10 mark in conference play.  Since the beginning of the 2016-17 season, Florida State is the fourth winningest program in the ACC with a 78-42 record.

“Our ACC schedule is very challenging, as it is every year,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton.

“Our conference schedule, coupled with our non-conference schedule will be one of the toughest schedules in the country, and one of the most difficult we have ever played.  Our stretch of games in November and December is going to be just as tough as our schedule in January and February.  Our players have to grow up in a hurry.

“With that being said, we like this team and how it is put together. Our trip to Canada to play against some very good competition this summer has helped us.  The opportunity to have this group together in practice during the summer has allowed us to gain a head start on our preparations for the season.  We have a ways to go, but we are certainly moving in the right directions in all phases of getting ready for the season.”

Following their four conference games in December, the Seminoles play exclusively ACC games in January and February.

The Seminoles play host to Georgia Tech (Jan. 7), Virginia (Jan. 14), Miami (Jan. 24), Clemson (Jan. 28), Syracuse (Feb. 8), Pittsburgh (Feb. 11), Boston College (Feb. 18), and North Carolina on Senior Night.  (Feb. 27) at the Tucker Center.  Florida State travels to play at Wake Forest (Jan. 11), at Notre Dame (Jan. 17), at Pittsburgh (Jan 21), at NC State (Feb. 1), at Louisville (Feb. 4), at Clemson, (Feb.15), at Miami (Feb. 25), and at Virginia Tech (March 4) in its final game of the regular season.

The ACC Tournament is March 7-11 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Florida State was awarded the ACC Championship trophy when the conference tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.

FSU men's basketball schedule

Nov. 7 Monday: Stetson Tallahassee,

Nov. 11 Friday: at UCF Orlando

Nov. 14 Monday: Troy Tallahassee

Nov. 18 Friday: Florida Tallahassee

Nov. 21 Monday: Mercer Tallahassee

Nov. 24 Thursday: Siena Lake Buena Vista 11  a.m ESPN2

Nov. 25 Friday: Ole Miss / Stanford Lake Buena Vista  11 a.m./ 1:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPN+

Nov. 27 Sunday: Lake Buena Vista  ESPN/ESPNU

Nov. 30 Wednesday: Purdue Tallahassee ESPN/ESPN2

Dec. 3 Saturday:  at Virginia Charlottesville, Va.

Dec. 10 Saturday: Louisville Tallahassee

Dec. 13 Tuesday:  USC Upstate Tallahassee

Dec. 17 Saturday: St. John’s Sunrise

Dec. 21 Wednesday * Notre Dame Tallahassee

Dec. 31 Saturday: at Duke Durham, N.C

Jan. 7 Saturday: Georgia Tech Tallahassee

Jan. 11 Wednesday: at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C.

Jan. 14 Saturday: Virginia Tallahassee

Jan. 17 Tuesday : at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind.

Jan. 21 Saturday : at Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa.

Jan. 24 Tuesday: Miami Tallahassee

Jan. 28 Saturday: Clemson Tallahassee

Feb. 1 Wednesday: at NC State Raleigh, N.C.

Feb. 4 Saturday: at Louisville Louisville, Ky.

Feb. 8 Wednesday : Syracuse Tallahassee

Feb. 11 Saturday:  Pittsburgh Tallahassee

Feb. 15 Wednesday: at Clemson Clemson, S.C

Feb. 18 Saturday * Boston College Tallahassee

Feb. 25 Saturday: at Miami Coral Gables

Feb. 27 Monday: North Carolina Tallahassee

March 4 Saturday: at Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va.

March 7-11 Tues.-Sat: ACC Tournament Greensboro, N.C.

