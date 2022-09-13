ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel

MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning. The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April. Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m. The county says...
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
13WMAZ

'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
livability.com

Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA

New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
13WMAZ

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
wgxa.tv

Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
wgxa.tv

House fire in South Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A South Macon home was damaged by a fire on Thursday night. Bibb County Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Richmond Street just before 10:00 P.M. According to Lieutenant Kyle Murray with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, when crews arrived, they saw a heavy blaze...
wgxa.tv

Man found shot to death in East Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been found dead on Haywood Road and Denton Street in the neighborhood behind WalMart on Gray Highway. WGXA crews went out to the scene and spoke with Coroner Lonnie Miley. Miley told WGXA that 23-Year-Old Jermaine Reynolds was found shot to death at...
41nbc.com

16-year-old shot on Hollingsworth Rd in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on September 13, 2022. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road, regarding a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who...
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon

UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Judge approves temporary closure of M&M Grocery in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County has asked Superior Court to close M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue permanently. According to a release from Macon-Bibb County, Thursday, the county filed suit in Superior Court due to officials saying it’s a well-known center of frequent serious criminal activity, including violent offenses, homicides, and drug activity.
