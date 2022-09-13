Read full article on original website
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets to Below $20k; The Hideaways (HDWY) Price Hits $0.02 On Friday Midnight
On Tuesday, Bitcoin experienced a massive unexpected sell-off which drove the price down to below the $20,000 level. This has so far adversely affected the market, dragging most coins along with it. Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $20,000 and this could just be the sign that crypto winter has just begun....
Market Sell Off: What’s Next For Tezos (XTZ) and Tron (TRX)
Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, built for interaction with dApps, pay fees and provide other basic web3 services and Tron Network (TRX) which was designed for building infrastructure for a decentralized internet are both listed as top coins on the global coin ranking. They have been successful projects over time, mostly at...
Posh Markets Inc. To Launch PoshCoin, a New Crypto Coin for the Cannabis Market
New York, 15/09/22: US-based Posh Markets Inc., has announced the intended launch of PoshCoin, a new cannabis cryptocurrency. With this, the New York-headquartered firm aims to empower marijuana/cannabis enthusiasts to purchase cannabis and other related products easily via its eCommerce platform. PoshCoin is a new crypto token that will revolutionize...
6 Binance new listings for huge bear market gains
Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, hosting over 600 tradable cryptocurrencies on its platform. This guide will cover the 6 new Binance listings for huge bear market gains in 2022. Best 6 Binance New Listings for Huge Bear Market Gains. The sections below provide an...
Bitcoin Payment Solution In Trial Phase By Bahrain Central Bank Via OpenNode
According to the latest press release published on September 13, OpenNode is undergoing trials of using bitcoin payments along with the Central Bank of Bahrain’s Regulatory Sandbox application that is curated specifically for Fintech applications. The primary aim of OpenNode is to show the propensity of Bitcoin to improve...
Ethereum TVL Drops By More Than $1 Billion After Merge
The Ethereum total value locked (TVL) has been on a steady decline since the beginning of 2022. After hitting an all-time high of $111 billion back in Q4 2021, the market had turned, tanking the Ethereum TVL along with it. The TVL has been down more than 60% since then, and now, even with a momentous move from proof of work to proof of stake, the Ethereum TVL continues to tank.
5 Reasons The US Needs A Spot Bitcoin ETF, By The Chamber Of Digital Commerce
Does bitcoin need a spot bitcoin ETF? Probably not. The US might need one or two, though. Other countries have full proof of concepts already working and absorbing capital. None of those products shows any of the problems the SEC thinks a spot bitcoin ETF would bring. Plus, there are already future bitcoin ETFs functioning without a problem in the US. What’s the delay with the spot bitcoin ETF really about?
How Investors Should Deal With Volatility?
Volatility is positioned as one of the tools for assessing the risk of an asset. The higher the volatility, the higher the risk, since there is a high probability that in a short period the value of an asset can change significantly in any direction, both up and down. In the world of finance and investment, volatility is the most important concept that characterizes an asset. Since any commodity in the market – oil, precious metals, stocks, bonds, currencies, and others – has a price, then volatility can be determined for each of them.
Crypto Reacts: Was The Ethereum Merge a Success Or A Mess?
For better or worse, we live in a post-Merge world. Ethereum is finally a Proof-Of-Stake blockchain. The switch is among the most important and divisive news of the year. The Ethereum side sees it as a technological wonder and the bitcoin side as a great mistake. For the first time since we started the Crypto Reacts feature, both camps are at totally opposite ends of the spectrum.
Post-Merge Question From The SEC: Is ETH Under Proof-Of-Stake A Security?
We’re in a post-merge world. And the SEC is looking at Ethereum once again after the substantial changes it recently went through. Word on the street is that Chairman Gary Gensler, speaking post-merge for the first time, insinuated Ethereum could now be a security. What did Gensler say, exactly? What is a security? Is the SEC onto something by targeting the post-merge Ethereum?
Crypto Mining Sites | 5 Best Projects to Mine for Profits
Let’s face it. Cryptocurrency mining isn’t quite as profitable as it once was. The China ban, combined with the falling BTC prices, has caused the profitability of cryptocurrency mining to dwindle consistently over the past year. As a result, many mining operations have started to turn off their...
Cosmos (ATOM) and Chronoly.io (CRNO) Outperform in Crypto Bear Market
Following the crypto crash of early 2022, there’s been no disputing that we are in a bear market. Many projects have crashed 70%+, some even erasing 90%+ from their values in late 2021. While crypto prices have stayed suppressed and ranging, a selection of tokens has outperformed the market.
Coin Center Chips In: Is A Proof-Of-Stake Ethereum Suddenly A Security?
Not that anyone is asking, but Coin Center inserted itself into the debate at hand. Is the Post-Merge Ethereum a security now? Moving from Proof-Of-Work to Proof-Of-Stake without pausing the operation was quite a feat, but it came with a cost. Many things are completely different at this stage, and those new characteristics might put Ethereum in the regulator’s field of vision. Is staking a similar activity to mining or are they totally different?
Big Eyes Will Outperform ApeCoin And Shiba Inu This Year
Big Eyes(BIG) is a new memecoin launching this year and is primed to outperform top cryptocurrencies and top gainers of the year. The cryptocurrency market looks like it’s in dire need of excitement, and seeing the similarities and differences between Big Eyes Token(BIG), Shiba Inu(SHIB), and ApeCoin; the BIG token presale is not something you should miss.
KKR & Co Inc. Tokenizes Its Health Growth Fund On Avalanche Crypto
The Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, known as KKR Inc, is an American-based global investment company, KKR & Co has long been managing multiple assets and is now eyeing crypto assets. The class of assets managed by this firm cut across real estate, energy infrastructure, private equity, credit, and Hedge funds.
Indian Crypto Traders Move To Binance And FTX, Here’s Why!
Changpeng Zhao, crypto platform Binance’s CEO, is serious about securing its position in the Indian market for crypto trading owing to a shift in the tax structure in India. Binance currently has an edge over its competitors in the Indian market because it doesn’t include the high taxes or difficulty in moving money in and out of the trading platforms.
Coinbase To Add Political Feature In Its App To Educate Users On Crypto Laws
Since regulatory bodies around the globe are attempting to supervise the use of cryptocurrencies, officials are rigid in designing suitable policies for the nascent technology. And the ever-changing government rules have become a critical problem for crypto enthusiasts to comply with. In order to tackle this problem, Coinbase plans to include a political section in its app.
Report Shows Bitcoin Miners Continue To Sell-Off
The events in the crypto industry for 2022 have not been favorable to Bitcoin miners. They have experienced a major dwindling in operations which drastically crashed their income. With more frustrating events lined up, it seems the future has become thinner. Through the crypto winter in May and June, BTC...
Uniglo (GLO) Outperforms Major Cryptos Cardano (ADA) And Maker (MKR) With a 35% Price Hike
The Uniglo token has seen a surge in price over the past few days. It has outperformed giant cryptos like Cardano and Maker with a stunning 35% price increase. This puts the token in the spotlight since the beginning of the year, making it one of the best-performing assets in the cryptocurrency market.
