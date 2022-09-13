Volatility is positioned as one of the tools for assessing the risk of an asset. The higher the volatility, the higher the risk, since there is a high probability that in a short period the value of an asset can change significantly in any direction, both up and down. In the world of finance and investment, volatility is the most important concept that characterizes an asset. Since any commodity in the market – oil, precious metals, stocks, bonds, currencies, and others – has a price, then volatility can be determined for each of them.

