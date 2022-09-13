Read full article on original website
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run incident in Canyon Country
One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the incident occurred on Foxlane Drive and Nadal Street. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:21 a.m....
Santa Clarita Radio
Suspect Apprehended After Valencia Robbery, Assault On Employees
A suspect was apprehended after a Valencia robbery that also led to an assault on the store employees. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a business on the 26000 block of Mcbean Parkway regarding a robbery in progress, said deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash
A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
2 killed in crash over the side of Angeles Crest Highway
Two people died Friday in a crash that went over the side of the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.The crash was reported at 9 a.m. at mile marker 47 on Angeles Crest Highway. The red, two-door vehicle sustained heavy damage after going over the side of the road about 20 feet down.One person was initially reported to be trapped in the vehicle. About an hour later, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed two people were confirmed dead at the scene.Firefighters and forest officials are on the scene to recover the vehicle.It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. However, the crash occurred on a very curvy stretch of the Angeles Crest Highway in steep terrain.
Santa Clarita Radio
Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash
A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
Arrest after teen ODs and dies in a Los Angeles high school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m....
signalscv.com
Marsha McLean | Remember Those We’ve Lost at the Santa Clarita Youth Grove
Recent headlines from around the country have been devastating to read – “Teenage girl dead after car crash,” “One person killed, one airlifted in I-5 crash.” As a parent and grandparent, I know there is no greater fear than losing a loved one. Unfortunately, many families in our community have received such tragic news.
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: ‘Unusual’ LA County Sheriff's Raid, Tips To Navigate Pregnancy, Growing Kale in Compton
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Thursday, September...
Antelope Valley Press
Officials vow to search after Vietnam Wall trailer stolen
PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department promises a determined effort to find thieves and a stolen trailer carrying thousands of dollars in hardware and equipment used to erect the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial, which is scheduled for presentation at the Palmdale Amphitheater for Veterans Day. Stacia Nemeth,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Local Legends: Celebrities With Ties To Santa Clarita
There’s something special about Santa Clarita. It’s a city that has an amazing year-round climate, with that California sunshine beaming down most days. There’s the beautiful natural landscapes that surround it on all sides, gifting the opportunity to get back to nature, and go on some amazing hiking adventures. Plus, even though it’s seen as a more relaxing place than the nearby Los Angeles, it’s also jam-packed with plenty of cultural delights that make living here never boring, along with a plethora of buzzing nightlife activities available.
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
Santa Clarita Radio
City Votes To Grant Funds To Preserve SCV History
The Santa Clarita City Council voted to help with funding for upgrades to the SCVHistory.com site, a critical move to preserve Santa Clarita’s historical archives. SCVHistory.com is a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley, owned and operated by SCVTV. The site was established in 1996 and has grown in the last 26 years to house close to 100,000 archival items in various digital formats.
signalscv.com
Pickleball, the new Santa Clarita staple
Pickleball is described as the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and apparently, in the Santa Clarita Valley, too. Pickleball reached a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has actually been around for some time. According to USA Pickleball, the first unofficial game of pickleball was...
Lancaster High School searched after report of person with gun
An investigation was underway at Lancaster High School today after an unconfirmed report of a person with a gun at the campus, officials said,
nypressnews.com
Northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles shut down for investigation into crash; 1 injured
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Authorities shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a person was injured in a crash. The California Highway Patrol announced all lanes of the northbound 110 south of Century Boulevard would be closed for at least one hour.
