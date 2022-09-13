ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run incident in Canyon Country

One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the incident occurred on Foxlane Drive and Nadal Street. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:21 a.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Suspect Apprehended After Valencia Robbery, Assault On Employees

A suspect was apprehended after a Valencia robbery that also led to an assault on the store employees. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a business on the 26000 block of Mcbean Parkway regarding a robbery in progress, said deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash

A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
CBS LA

2 killed in crash over the side of Angeles Crest Highway

Two people died Friday in a crash that went over the side of the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.The crash was reported at 9 a.m. at mile marker 47 on Angeles Crest Highway. The red, two-door vehicle sustained heavy damage after going over the side of the road about 20 feet down.One person was initially reported to be trapped in the vehicle. About an hour later, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed two people were confirmed dead at the scene.Firefighters and forest officials are on the scene to recover the vehicle.It's not clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. However, the crash occurred on a very curvy stretch of the Angeles Crest Highway in steep terrain.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash

A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
CASTAIC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Khts Fm#Learning Post High
signalscv.com

Marsha McLean | Remember Those We’ve Lost at the Santa Clarita Youth Grove

Recent headlines from around the country have been devastating to read – “Teenage girl dead after car crash,” “One person killed, one airlifted in I-5 crash.” As a parent and grandparent, I know there is no greater fear than losing a loved one.  Unfortunately, many families in our community have received such tragic news.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Officials vow to search after Vietnam Wall trailer stolen

PALMDALE — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department promises a determined effort to find thieves and a stolen trailer carrying thousands of dollars in hardware and equipment used to erect the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial, which is scheduled for presentation at the Palmdale Amphitheater for Veterans Day. Stacia Nemeth,...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Local Legends: Celebrities With Ties To Santa Clarita

There’s something special about Santa Clarita. It’s a city that has an amazing year-round climate, with that California sunshine beaming down most days. There’s the beautiful natural landscapes that surround it on all sides, gifting the opportunity to get back to nature, and go on some amazing hiking adventures. Plus, even though it’s seen as a more relaxing place than the nearby Los Angeles, it’s also jam-packed with plenty of cultural delights that make living here never boring, along with a plethora of buzzing nightlife activities available.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
SOUTH GATE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

City Votes To Grant Funds To Preserve SCV History

The Santa Clarita City Council voted to help with funding for upgrades to the SCVHistory.com site, a critical move to preserve Santa Clarita’s historical archives. SCVHistory.com is a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley, owned and operated by SCVTV. The site was established in 1996 and has grown in the last 26 years to house close to 100,000 archival items in various digital formats.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Pickleball, the new Santa Clarita staple

Pickleball is described as the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and apparently, in the Santa Clarita Valley, too. Pickleball reached a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has actually been around for some time. According to USA Pickleball, the first unofficial game of pickleball was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy