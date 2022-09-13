Read full article on original website
Barely 5-Ingredient Yellow Rice Recipe
There's no doubt that rice is a jack of all trades. First off, rice goes well with every single protein on the planet. It can be a base for a great main course but also works as a side. Even if you just want a healthy serving of vegetables, guess what it goes well with? Rice, of course! We should also mention that rice is really affordable. This recipe is superb because it amps up the flavor without amping up the hassle out of making rice, requiring just five ingredients. Even with a grocery list you can count on one hand, the dish still boasts a great taste (and color), and it's also plenty filling.
Crock-pot pork shoulder roast
There's almost nothing better than comfort food and today, I am preparing a pork shoulder roast to kick fall into gear. The size of the pork shoulder that I am cooking will make anywhere from fourteen to sixteen servings. Now, that's a lot of comforting meals! Plus, if you add root vegetables to the roast, you'll create a one pot meal that won't require making any side dishes. (I will tell you how and when to add root vegetables to your pork shoulder near the end of this article.)
Epicurious
Cheater’s Chicken and Dumplings in the Instant Pot
There are two major shortcuts in this cheater’s (but still deeply flavorful) take on classic Southern chicken and dumplings. The first is that instead of making dumplings from scratch, I use packaged potato gnocchi, which are, after all, technically dumplings, and make for an especially hearty dish. The second is that I don’t bother browning all the chicken pieces. I only brown as many as fit in the pot for one batch. Since the skin is discarded after cooking, there’s no need to stand there getting splattered by chicken fat for any longer than you have to, which is just long enough to build a caramelized layer on the bottom of the pressure cooker to add flavor to the broth. This comforting recipe takes some time to put together, but it’s still doable on a weeknight, and worth every minute.
Grist
Easy seasoned collard greens
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Climate Future Cookbook introduces you to foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Do try this at home. [Jump to recipe]. January 2067. Our ancestors were brought to this land centuries ago. We grew alongside...
How to Make a Copycat Version of The Cheesecake Factory’s Chicken Piccata
The Cheesecake Factory certainly offers a mountain of options on its menu, which spans over 20 pages and boasts over 250 items to choose from. And yet, with so many options, many tend to gravitate toward their favorites—like The Cheesecake Factory Chicken Piccata. Between the perfectly cooked thinly sliced chicken, the creamy lemon sauce and the magically swirled angel hair pasta, it’s no wonder this dish is such a popular choice.
Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out
Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.
The Aldi Fried Apples That Took Over Fall Last Year Are Back
Though the first day of fall is officially the Autumnal equinox, the spirit of fall arrives when pumpkin spice starts to appear in everything from lattes to ramen and the stores begin stocking the goods people need for comfort food during the colder months. As the supermarket shelves begin shedding the light fare of summer, savvy social media shoppers are celebrating the return of their favorite fall foods.
The Best Apples For Apple Pie, According To Baking Experts
Top bakers spill their best-kept secrets and their favorite varieties, from Northern Spy to Granny Smith.
Why You Should Never Buy Kraft Mac & Cheese From Dollar Tree
Yes please to some mac and cheese! We can picture it now: Taking out that classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese box from the pantry and seeing it transform into its cheesy delicious goodness on the stove in just 10 minutes. And if you're like us, then you've probably been doing this for quite some time now, dating back to your childhood. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese even ranked #11 on our list of worst to best mac and cheese brands due to its classic, easy, and cheap cheesy noodles. We'll always have a soft spot for that little blue box.
The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
How to Bake With Canned Pumpkin Instead of Eggs and Oil
Here's how to substitute pumpkin for eggs and oil in your homemade cakes and baked goods. Using pumpkin instead of eggs and oil can cut down on calories.
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHEESY BACON CREAMED CORN
Cheesy Bacon Creamed Corn is a perfect side dish to bring to any backyard BBQ, Tailgate party, or holiday feast. This baked cream corn with bacon is a classic comfort dish that is packed with delicious flavor!. There is nothing better than this cheesy cream corn, the sweet corn kernels...
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
thesouthernladycooks.com
NO BAKE AVALANCHE TREATS
These simple no bake avalanche treats are SO addictive. Seriously, if you make these delicious cookies, be warned…they disappear quickly! My husband absolutely loves them. These treats are requested every year for his annual hunting trip. I never mind making them because they are only four simple ingredients and take about five minutes to throw together. They are perfect for the holidays and make a wonderful hostess gift.
Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans
Bundles of roasted green beans wrapped in candied bacon are a fun alternative to your standard green bean sides and a leveled-up version of green beans with bacon. It is also an excellent substitute for green bean casserole during the holidays, as you can prepare most of this dish on a baking sheet a day in advance. Then just pop it in the oven on the day for 15 to 20 minutes.
thepioneerwoman.com
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Lemon Chicken Recipe That's Sure to Gain 'Staple' Status
The only thing better than biting into crispy chicken skin is biting into crispy chicken skin cooked in bright, tangy Almafi lemon juice. Giada De Laurentiis shared her favorite roasted chicken recipe over on her Giadzy blog, and she’s right — it’s definitely going to become a staple in everyone’s household. “Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check, and check again,” reads the recipe excerpt, taken from her book Eat Better, Feel Better. “This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I’m sure it...
Mashed
