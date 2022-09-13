ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copy Princess Diana’s Fall Uniform With These 6 Sneaker Brands She Couldn’t Stop Wearing

By Kayla Hui
 3 days ago
From the late Queen Elizabeth II's colorful frocks and hats to Princess Diana's little black "revenge" dress, the Royals have been a source of fashion inspiration for decades. In particular, Princess Diana had some of the most daring looks, which helped her ascend the ranks as a fashion icon and global phenomenon. Of all of Princess Diana's outfits, her athleisurewear looks were most notable, catching not only the attention of the paparazzi, but the admiration of the public. And now, they eternally live on in memes, fashion accounts, and in our hearts (obviously).

And all for good reason—she was a pro at marrying stylish yet comfy clothes with functional footwear, and it wasn't uncommon to spot her rocking an oversized sweatshirt, a pair of neon biker shorts (aka, the Princess Diana Uniform™), and her favorite pair of kicks, which usually consisted of dad sneakers or high-tops. As a cherry on top, sneakers are a year-round style staple, even as the weather grows cooler and more crisp. Goodbye sandals, hello Princess Diana-approved kicks!

To help you recreate some of her royal looks, we rounded up six of the Princess of Wales' favorite sneakers that'll have you time traveling back to the mid-'90s.

New Balance, Made in USA 990v5 Core Sneakers — $185.00

It wasn’t uncommon to spot Princess Diana in dad shoes, and this modern-day pair will have you recreating some of her most noteworthy ’90s looks. Why we love it? New Balance’s 990v5 blends performance and style with its firm and cushioned midsole, offering support all day long. The shoe features a dense foam collar to cradle the ankle, and has a mesh upper for breathability (no more sweaty feet). Pair with neon bikers shorts and an oversized sweatshirt to recreate Diana’s most iconic look.

Reebox, Freestyle Hi Shoes — $75.00

High-top sneakers were another favorite of the Princess of Wales, and these Freestyle Hi shoes have all of the things. These retro sneakers feature a bubbly high-top reminiscent of Princess Diana’s sporty shoes and a cushioned sole for ultimate comfort. The leather upper encases the entire shoe, giving a clean look while also pairing well with athletic clothes or a sporty dress. It comes in black, white, and five other fun colors: fuchsia pink, lime green, purple, red, and neon orange.

Superga, 2750 Cotu Classic — $65.00

Spotted on Princess Diana during her visit to Angola for a 1997 Red Cross mission trip, the 2750 Cotu sneakers are a classic. Made of a canvas upper and thick sole, the 2750s are as comfortable as they are breathable, and look incredibly stylish with casual sportswear (Princess Diana’s go-to fit). Plus, they come in other classic colors, such as white, black, navy, and gray.

Reebok, Classic SP Vegan Shoes — $85.00

Another comfortable and fashionable sneaker, Reebok’s Classic Vegan sneakers are versatile and minimalistic in style. They’re made of a lightweight midsole and rubber outsole for comfort and traction, and go with everything, from straight-leg jeans to biker shorts and a hoodie.

New Balance, 530 Sneakers — $85.00

Thick, chunky sole. Mesh upper. Absurdly comfortable. The 530 sneakers are the ultimate dad sneakers that are not only Princess Di-approved, but are a total workhorse when it comes to runs. The breathable mesh keeps moisture and sweat at bay while the metallic silver and white overlays keep your feet looking fresh and elevated.

Adidas, Forum Mid Shoes — $110.00

Another high-top option, the Forums mimic the kicks from one of Diana’s most iconic looks: navy Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, neon orange biker shorts, and crew socks. Just like the shoes in her ‘fit, the Forums have black accents and a mid-rise height. The removable criss-cross strap keeps your ankles locked in and the coated leather outer keeps your outfits looking lux. It’s a shoe of pure class, just like the Princess herself.

I Tested the APL McLaren HySpeed All Purpose Performance Running Trainer To See if They’re Worth the Hype

I remember when APL first started gaining traction in the sneaker space. While the brand launched in 2009, it was around 2016 that APL started popping up left and right on celebrity and influencer feeds, not to mention in real, everyday life. Naturally, being a women’s lifestyle writer, I had to get my hands on a pair, so I eventually went to Lululemon and bought the iconic TechLoom Breeze silhouette in a size 10. I was immediately intrigued by the slim lace-up (but ultimately slip-on) sneakers. And that sense of fascination has remained a mainstay for every APL launch since—including the newest APL McLaren HySpeed All-Purpose Performance Running Trainer, a collaboration between the brand, and the luxury sports car.
Can’t Stop Scrolling? Maybe It’s Time for a Social Media Break

Thanks to the invention of infinite scrolling, social media platforms present a never-ending loop of heavily diverse content: one second you’re watching a funny cat video and the next you’re viewing disturbing news coverage. And while most of us know we ought to take a break from the mindless scrolling, it still makes logging off more difficult than ever.
Thinking About Quitting Your Job? Here’s What To Consider First

Long hours, unbearable coworkers, the long commute, you name it—there are a million reasons why you might be thinking about quitting your job. The "Great Resignation" may have been the tip of the iceberg as more employees grow weary of low-paying, unfulfilling work. If you’re strongly considering a career...
‘I’m a Pediatrician, and These Are the 11 First-Aid Kit Essentials Every Parent Should Have in Their Car’

A fully-stocked first-aid kit is the Swiss army knife of parenting. Having one within close reach at home is important—you’ve probably gone through enough Frozen-themed bandages to know this—but having one in your car is just as crucial. For each tumble on the monkey bars or mystery bite acquired while camping, you and your little ones will be grateful you have a wisely-packed first-aid kit nearby.
The Very Best Moisturizers To Quench and Revive Natural and Textured Hair

Finding a good moisturizer for your hair is not easy. But finding a moisturizer that works on textured and natural hair can be even harder. Tightly coiled and kinky hair types are often prone to dryness due to the structure of their hair. The naturally spiral shape of their locks makes it difficult for the hair's oils to travel down the hair shaft, leaving your strands looking thirsty and in need of a major hydration boost. As someone with both low-porosity and coarse 4C hair, I'm often wondering what's the right brew of ingredients to revive my dehydrated strands. Well, I answered my own question—and maybe yours, too.
With ‘Revenge Travel’ in Full Swing, How Can We Prevent a Return to Overtourism?

More people traveled internationally in 2019 than in any previous year—a whopping 1.5 billion of them—rounding out a 10th consecutive year of tourism growth. But along with money to spend, boosting a number of tourism-dependent economies, this record mass of travelers would also bring new levels of crowding, noise, and pollution. Cue: the phenomenon of overtourism, describing how places too well-traveled become socially and environmentally depleted.
How To Confit Summer Produce To Preserve Tomatoes and Garlic for Months (Read: Well Into Fall)

PSLs have made their way back to Starbucks, which can only mean one thing: Summer is officially over. Sigh. However, before you start reminiscing about the good ol’ days filled with fresh burrata salad served with thick slices of juicy heirloom tomatoes that defined summer 2022, we have a way to ensure that the fruit is much more than just a summertime fling, and it’s called confit.
