Grand Canyon accident: One dead and multiple injured after motorboat flips over at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River
AN accident in the Grand Canyon has left one person dead and multiple injured after a motorboat flipped over. The Grand Canyon National Park Service received a report at 2.12pm of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River. The tragic incident took place at Bedrock Rapid in Arizona. Grand Canyon...
Arizona woman who went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park found dead
An Arizona hiker who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park over the weekend has been found dead, officials confirmed Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday in the Virgin River, about 6 miles south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters.
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
Terrifying details emerge after hiker falls 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon’s North Rim
TERRIFYING details have emerged after a hiker fell 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon's North Rim. Rescuers recovered the body of a 44-year-old visitor who reportedly fell from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail. Park officials said the "visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the...
Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding
About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
Authorities Discover Two Bodies in Colorado Reservoir
The bodies of two missing men were recovered from Colorado’s Dillon Reservoir on Friday after local authorities executed an exhaustive search, rescue, and recovery mission. According to Out There Colorado, the two unidentified males were last season on Thursday. Allegedly intoxicated, several reports state the two men were seen driving a vehicle near one of the reservoir’s nearby campgrounds. Authorities later discovered an unoccupied vehicle near the scene.
Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike
The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
Bear Jumps Out of Tree, Severely Injures Colorado Woman: Report
We now have new details regarding the report of a recent bear attack in Colorado. At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife about a bear attack that had recently occurred. During the early morning hours on Wednesday, a Colorado woman was confused when she noticed that the lid to her hot tub was partially uncovered. When she went out to adjust the cover, a sow went after the woman after it jumped from a tree.
3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County
A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch. All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash.
2 men fall to their deaths, woman injured in separate Utah hiking accidents
Two men fell to their deaths and a woman sustained a serious head injury during three hiking accidents over the holiday weekend in the mountains of Utah. The first fatality was a 45-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday night after he failed to meet a friend at the mouth of American Fork Canyon north of Provo, CBS affiliate KUTV-TV reported. The man's body was found Sunday morning by a crew in a state Department of Public Safety helicopter.
Colorado Hiker Falls Nearly 900 Feet to Her Death
About 14 miles west of Aspen, Colorado, lies Capitol Peak, a mountain whose summit stretches over 14,000 feet above the ground. The hike is only 15 miles in length and can be completed in one (grueling) day by an experienced hiker. However, it’s an incredibly challenging trek. In fact, it’s considered the toughest 14er in the entire state.
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
Friends Search for Missing Colorado Camper, But Only Find Her Supplies ‘Untouched’
A group of friends had dropped off a woman who planned on going camping in Dream Canyon near Boulder, Colorado. When they returned to look for her, though, they only found her unpacked supplies with no sign of the camper. The situation is truly terrifying for the group that arrived...
Moose Attacks and Gores Colorado Hunter Who Fired Arrow at It and Missed
The hunter had to be airlifted to hospital, said sheriffs in Larimer County. Male moose are more aggressive when provoked, especially in the fall mating season.
Second Hiker This Week Plunges to Her Death from Colorado Mountaintop
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
2 walk away from plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir
Two people involved in a plane crash were out and walking after the small aircraft they were in went down near Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County on Sunday night. According to Poudre Fire Authority, crews were being led by a witness to the crash via Towers Road on the west side of Horsetooth during the active response as of 7:30 p.m. Both people involved and who survived the crash were successfully reached by crews and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. This portion of the reservoir was closer to the area of Masonville in southeastern Larimer County. Larimer County Sheriff's Office put out a press release asking anyone who might have any pictures or video of the plane during or after the crash to share them through an evidence portal with Larimer County. RELATED: Larimer County Sheriff's Office Evidence Submission Portal
Victims of multi-car crash near Castle Rock ID’d by county coroner
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 15, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after four cars crashed on Crowfoot Valley Road north of Macanta Boulevard at about 5:28 p.m. Wednesday.
Colorado Search Teams Find More Human Remains 1 Mile From Skull Near Adams Park
Last week, an out-of-state hunter discovered a human skull in Routt County’s Adams Park in Colorado. The hunter’s gruesome discovery then inspired a search by local search and rescue units. Amid their efforts, the teams located further human remains one mile away from where the skull was originally found.
Climber plunges 100ft to their death from Colorado mountain just days after another hiker was killed on state peak
A CLIMBER has plunged 100ft to his death from a peak in Colorado, just days after a hiker plummeted to her death on the same mountain. The most recent victim, who has not been identified, was killed after falling several hundred feet during a descent from Blanca Peak on Wednesday, a Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue spokesman said.
Empty Paddleboard Found on Colorado Lake Leads Rescuers To Body
An unidentified man has been found dead in a Colorado Lake after boaters report an empty paddleboard floating in the water. According to the state’s Parks and Wildlife, a man was seen falling into James M. Robb Colorado State Park’s Corn Lake around 8 pm Saturday (Sept. 10). The witnesses claimed that the paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, and they did not see him resurface.
