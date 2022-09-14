ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Hampshire caps primaries with fresh test of GOP's future

By WILL WEISSERT and HOLLY RAMER
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXSOu_0huB05Yy00

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — New Hampshire Republicans on Tuesday were picking their party's candidate to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a key midterm contest the GOP has long seen as winnable and which could ultimately decide control of the chamber after November.

But a strong competitor in the GOP contest, which is capping primary season nationwide, is retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, a staunch conservative who Democrats — and even some top Republicans — believe is too far to the right for some swing voters in the general election. President Joe Biden carried New Hampshire by more than 7 percentage points, Bolduc has campaigned on a platform that includes lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Hassan clinched her party’s nomination against only token opposition Tuesday, while Gov. Chris Sununu won the Republican party's nomination for another term. He immediately becomes the favorite against Democrat Tom Sherman, who was unopposed for his party's governor's nomination.

"The stakes are too high this November to change direction now,” Sununu said in a statement.

A Bolduc victory might reignite disappointment among some national Republicans that Sununu, a relatively popular moderate who likely could have posed more of a threat to Hassan, chose instead to run for reelection. The GOP is grappling with the possibility of again nominating a candidate who is popular with the party's base but struggles to broaden support ahead of the November general election.

Republican primary voters have similarly chosen conservative candidates this year in moderate or Democratic-leaning states including Massachusetts and Maryland, potentially putting competitive races out of the party's reach.

Neil Levesque, director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, said Bolduc is a type of candidate who would have struggled to succeed in GOP politics before Trump's rise. He's never held elected office and had just $75,000 in cash on hand last week. Still, Bolduc has been able to make inroads by positioning himself as an ally of Trump and his election falsehoods.

“That is because the theme of his campaign and messaging is very similar to former President Trump,” Levesque said. “If it mirrors the former president, it’s been effective.”

Federal and state officials and Trump's own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. The former president's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

Known for kicking off the primary season during presidential campaigns, New Hampshire is instead concluding the nominating process for this year's midterms. There are also primaries Tuesday in Rhode Island and Delaware, where President Joe Biden traveled late Tuesday to cast his ballot.

But New Hampshire's Senate race is perhaps most revealing about the direction of the GOP. Bolduc is competing in a crowded field that includes Chuck Morse, the more moderate president of the New Hampshire state Senate, who has been endorsed by Sununu. The governor called Morse “the candidate to beat Sen. Hassan this November and the candidate Sen. Hassan is most afraid to face.”

Sununu feels differently about Bolduc, whom he’s called a conspiracy theorist while warning that Bolduc could have a harder time winning the general election.

Bolduc doesn't seem bothered by Sununu’s criticism. He’s called the governor “a Chinese communist sympathizer." Bolduc hasn’t been formally endorsed by Trump, who propelled many primary candidates to victory in key races throughout the summer. But the former president has called Bolduc a “strong guy.”

The final primary contests are unfolding at a dramatic moment in the midterm campaign. Republicans have spent much of the year building their election-year message around Biden and his management of the economy, particularly soaring prices. But Democrats are now entering the final stretch with a sense of cautious optimism as approval of Biden steadies and inflation has slowed for the second straight month, even as it remains high.

The Supreme Court's decision overturning a woman's constitutional right to an abortion may provide Democrats with the energy they need to turn back the defeats that historically accompany a new president's first midterms.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged the challenge last month, saying his party may be more likely to end Democrats' narrow control of the House than the Senate. He bemoaned "candidate quality" as a factor that could sway some outcomes in his chamber.

Some Democratic groups, meanwhile, have sponsored primary ads promoting Bolduc, predicting he'll make an easier November opponent for Hassan. That's consistent with Democratic-aligned organizations backing pro-Trump candidates in key races around the country — a strategy some have criticized, arguing that it could backfire if those candidates go on to win their general elections.

Republicans in New Hampshire and around the country scoff at the notion that being a Trump loyalist — or not — could be a deciding general election factor, noting that the still unpopular Biden will be a drag on his party regardless.

The New Hampshire Republican Party has tweeted that Hassan “votes with Joe Biden 96.4% of the time.”

Many of the same dynamics swirling around the former president are at work in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, where pro-Trump candidate Bob Burns is among several Republicans vying for the party's nomination to face five-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster.

In New Hampshire's other congressional district, which encompasses Manchester and the southeastern part of the state, several Republicans are vying to challenge Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, who could also face a potentially close general election reelection contest — once he learns who his opponent will be.

The GOP field includes former TV broadcaster Gail Huff Brown, wife of Scott Brown, a former U.S. senator from Massachusetts and ambassador to New Zealand during the Trump administration. Also running is Matt Mowers, who won the district's congressional 2020 Republican nomination and was a Trump administration State Department adviser.

But the candidate closest to Trump may be Karoline Leavitt, who worked in his White House's press office and has also campaigned with Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Her compass always points to Trump," said Dante Scala, a University of New Hampshire political science professor. He added, in reference to the former president's “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, "She, in a very kind of crisp, sharp, confident way, will say the most MAGA thing that can be said in any situation.”

___

Weissert reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

ATLANTA — (AP) — Sensitive voting system passwords posted online. Copies of confidential voting software available for download. Ballot-counting machines inspected by people not supposed to have access. The list of suspected security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations underway in...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Martha's Vineyard lawmaker weighs in on DeSantis flying migrants to island

Martha's Vineyard became the latest blue state location targeted by a Republican governor who transported undocumented migrants without any planning or warning to lawmakers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying two planes with migrants to the Massachusetts island Wednesday as social service organizations worked to get the families shelter and food. DeSantis contended that the state claims it's a sanctuary for undocumented migrants, while the White House and local elected officials slammed him for using the families in a political stunt.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Rhode Island governor locked in a tight Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee was locked in a tight Democratic primary on Tuesday as he sought his first full term in office. With about half of the vote counted, McKee and former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes were essentially tied, with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea a few percentage points behind.
POLITICS
KRMG

Arizona Legislature won't defend law limiting police filming

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature will not try to defend a new law limiting up-close filming of police that has been blocked by a federal judge, a decision that essentially ends the fight over the contentious proposal. Senate President Karen Fann and...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
New Hampshire State
KRMG

Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. Sanders was recovering at an Arkansas hospital on Friday, her campaign said.
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMG

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

EDGARTOWN, Mass. — (AP) — The chief executive of Martha's Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work when she looked outside to see 48 strangers at her office with luggage, backpacks and red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

California governor signs sweeping climate legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Chuck Morse
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KRMG

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Democratic#Army Brig#The Republican Party
KRMG

Likely vote over Louisiana project caught in abortion debate

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — As the political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban continues between Republicans at the Capitol and Democratic leaders in the state’s most populous city, the state Bond Commission is likely to vote Thursday on whether or not to continue withholding financing approval for a vital New Orleans area power plant project.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRMG

Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
KRMG

Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The...
ALASKA STATE
KRMG

California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'

FORESTHILL, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Friday's forecast increased the estimated rainfall...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy