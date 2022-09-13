ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KCSO deputies to star in ‘Cops’

By Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbh9R_0huB012400

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office have received approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter in an agreement with producers of the TV series “COPS.”

Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in hopes that the board will approve a proposed agreement between the sheriff’s office and Langley Productions, the producers of the series “COPS.”

In the letter, Youngblood says featuring deputies on the program would help recruitment and “enhance transparency.”

The sheriff’s office needed approval because the agreement between Langley and KCSO did not include a termination clause, an omission that conflicts with county policy.

The Board of Supervisors voted “yes” Tuesday morning to a partnership between the KCSO and Langley Productions.

Under the agreement, KCSO will grant camera crews access to deputies and other sheriff’s office personnel.

The future episodes will appear on the Fox Nation streaming service at a later date. The partnership with Langley Productions will allow KCSO to have the approval of any content before it airs.

Youngblood said on 17 News at Sunrise that the Kern County Sheriff’s Office currently has more than 400 vacancies it is looking to fill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 11

Mickie Monroe
3d ago

great... for the "deadliest police force in the nation" .. read it.. theres like a 3 piece story done in the guardian.. wonder if thats going to be shown on the show as well...wat a joke.. crime is worse then ever why would u ever want to broadcast that to the world.. smh

Reply
6
Related
KGET

Bakersfield Fire Department seeks arson suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for arson of a vehicle in east Bakersfield. The suspect was first seen leaving the ampm Gas Station located at 1819 East Brundage Lane on Thursday around 7:20 p.m., officials said. Officials said the suspect walked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police searching for at risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public to help in the search of an at-risk elderly man, according to the police department. Police said that Lenell Vanpelt, 77, of Bakersfield was last seen in the 3300 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday. Vanpelt is considered to be at risk due […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New Sickle Cell Center opens in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of sickle cell awareness month, the Hina Patel Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the new Sickle Cell Center. The Hina Patel Foundation currently serves 30 to 40 people in the community, but with this new center, they’re hoping to reach out […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BHS placed on a brief lockout, threat not credible

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield High School was placed on a brief lockout Thursday morning after receiving an anonymous call about a threat near campus, according to a Kern High School District spokesperson. The police deemed the threat as not credible and the lockout was lifted around 9:30 a.m., according to KHSD.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Sports
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Arvin Police Chief resigns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Chief Eddie Brock submitted his resignation and his last day is later this month, according to Jeff Jones, the Arvin City Manager. Brock applied for an interim sheriff position in San Diego County in March. He was one of three final candidates but Brock did not get the […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

KCSO partners with controversial FOX reality television show ‘COPS’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The long-running reality television show “COPS” is making its way back to Kern County again. The show last worked with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office about a decade ago. KCSO got approval from the Kern County Board of Supervisors for the partnership with the now FOX-owned show. The sheriff’s office needed approval […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Kern Co. Sheriff eyes new recruiting tool: ‘COPS’ tapings.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to hitting woman with hammer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Friday to hitting a woman in the back of the head with a hammer after she refused to give him a cigarette. Christopher Soto, 29, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of charges of assault with a deadly weapon […]
MOJAVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Kcso#The Kern County Sheriff#The Board Of Supervisors#Langley Productions#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Kern County unemployment rate rose in August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County slightly increased in August month over month, according to the state Employment Development Department. August’s estimated unemployment rate was 6.7 percent, up from 6.6 percent in July, according to an EDD news release. This is still a decrease year over year from August 2021 when […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern’s inaugural Career Expo free for public to attend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Chief of human resources, Devin Brown, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the inaugural career expo on Saturday Sept. 17. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Administrative Building located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Sheriff's Office approved to star in 'COPS'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Board of Supervisors approved the contract during the morning session Tuesday, approving the Kern County Sherriff's Office to be featured in 'COPS.'. KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood said this will help with recruitment and provide transparency within the community. Before the supervisors took their vote,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding a DUI and license checkpoint in an unincorporated area on Saturday, according to officials. Officers said the checkpoint is scheduled from Saturday, Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 a.m. During the checkpoint deputies will be looking signs of alcohol and drug impairment […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco gang member “Creeper” sentenced to prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison Friday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the Department of Justice. Jessie Gonzalez, 26, who also uses the moniker “Creeper” was a member of the Varrio Wasco Rifas, according to court […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Words of remembrance and honor at POW/MIA ceremonies in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All around the country this week, culminating on Friday, communities are honoring war veterans from two especially meaningful categories – POWs and MIAs – prisoners of war and missing in action. Today, an estimated 82,000 service members remain unaccounted for, from conflicts dating back to World War II, including 124 from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

4 arrested after discarding guns during car chase: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four Bakersfield men were arrested after leading Bakersfield Police officers on a car chase Tuesday night. According to an arrest report, Bakersfield Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding in the are of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park around 11 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 alarm structure fire breaks out in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire broke out Thursday morning in east Bakersfield, according to Pulsepoint. Fire crews were called to Lake Street around 9 a.m. Bakersfield Fire Department officials say the fire threatened another home and an apartment complex nearby. Crews were able to keep the fire out of surrounding areas. This […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy