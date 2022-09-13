Read full article on original website
When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers face off on Thursday night to start Week 2 of the 2022 regular season, everybody will be talking about Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. And with good reason — Mahomes just demolished the Cardinals in Week 1, and the Raiders didn’t have too many answers for Herbert, either. But there are other matchups within the matchups, and things you see on tape as you go along.
Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
Arrowhead Stadium will have a vintage look to it when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. It was announced on Wednesday that Kansas City is bringing back red end zones for its home opener. This season will mark the Chiefs' 50th season at Arrowhead...
The Kansas City Chiefs faced a lot of questions about their offense after a major offseason trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After just one week, one ESPN analyst is quite convinced by what he saw. On Thursday, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said on “NFL Live” that the Chiefs will be...
