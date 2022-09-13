Read full article on original website
One arrested in fentanyl drug bust
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office say they arrested one man who now faces charges for the alleged distribution of fentanyl. Officials say Julian Johnson, 32 from Scranton, was arrested on July 22 for allegedly selling fentanyl to an informant working for the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Detective Division. According to […]
Man charged with using gun to threaten woman, two children
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made threats to shoot a woman and two children in Luzerne County over the weekend. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Sunday around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Carey Street for […]
Mother accused of medically abusing child
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
Remains found in Pennsylvania identified as teen missing since 1969
Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are those of a teen who went missing in 1969.
Woman arrested for multiple thefts in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed multiple thefts in stores across Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. officers got a call from Wegmans that a woman was in the store hiding items she did not pay for in her purse. Once […]
Thief used company information to get loan
Benton, Pa. — A thief used a business' information to take out a loan worth $120,000. An executive from Benton Foundry, 5297 State Route 487, contacted Bloomsburg State Police after learning someone had used their personal and company information to take out a small business loan of $120,000. State Trp. Thomas Butch said the victim is a 55-year-old man from Shavertown.
Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
Pa. man gets up to 18 years for attempted murder of police officer
A Pittston man accused of trying to kill a city police officer pleaded guilty Friday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to serve up to 18 years in state prison. David Folweiler, 35, entered his plea before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., who imposed the sentence of nine to 18 years in prison.
Jury finds Halterman not guilty on all charges
STORY UPDATE: A Monroe County man at the center of a case involving the castle doctrine was found not guilty on all charges Friday night. The jury went into deliberation after closing arguments, and less than three hours after their deliberation began, the jury came to the conclusion that Halterman was not guilty on all […]
PA Restaurant From ‘The Office’ Suing Customer Who Took Back Server’s $3K Tip: Report
A Pennsylvania restaurant known for being named on NBC comedy series, “The Office,” has filed a lawsuit against a customer who left a $3,000 tip and later took it back, NYPost reports. The manager of Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton, an eatery mentioned in an episode of the...
Man who fired at police headed to prison
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County. David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison. Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January...
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
Bus driver charged with indecent assault in Pike County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A bus driver in Monroe County faces assault charges after having unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators say Christopher Ludwig sent inappropriate messages and money to a student while working for the East Stroudsburg Area North High School. He is due in court later this...
Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
Pediatric cancer fundraiser held in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a cancer foundation hosted a purse bingo at St. Andrew's Parish in Wilkes-Barre. The Jonathan Grula Memorial Foundation was formed by the family and friends of 12-year-old Jonathan Grula, who died from leukemia in 1999. His family wants to honor his memory by...
'Disaster' after massive fire at car service center in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames roared several stories high as fire ripped through the Gray Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram service center on West Main Street in Stroud Township near Stroudsburg. "One to 10; this was a 10 cause it was fully involved. Obviously, you have vehicles inside full...
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area
HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton City...
Man sentenced in nationwide drug trafficking scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man who they say supervised a drug trafficking organization that moved large amounts of various drugs across the nation including areas in northeastern Pennsylvania. According to US Gerard M. Karam, Miguel Renteria-Gomez, 38, of California, owned a ranch in Perris, CA, that was a primary […]
