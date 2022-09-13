ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Yardbarker

Watch: Did Mets' Pete Alonso throw bat because Cubs' Adrian Sampson walked him?

Members of the first-place New York Mets are visibly frustrated heading into the halfway point of September. The 89-54 Mets have dropped back-to-back home games to the 60-82 Chicago Cubs, have been outscored 9-3 across those contests, and will enter Wednesday's matchup between the clubs holding just a half-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.
FanSided

David Cone kindly criticizes Yankees’ usage of Oswald Peraza

On top of debuting Oswald Peraza in a disrespectful manner, the New York Yankees don’t seem to be utilizing him properly after he’s gotten a few starts under his belt. Upon Josh Donaldson’s return from the paternity list on Saturday, Peraza sat on the bench for the final two games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
