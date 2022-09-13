ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

WANTED: Police searching for suspects in robbery of South City Home Depot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are looking for two men and a woman who they say robbed a Home Depot in South City on August 25. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they were inside the store on S. Kingshighway. Police say they loaded carts full of merchandise and tried to leave with the items in a maroon Kia Optima, but the car would not start. A security guard then approached them before one of the suspects pulled out a gun. Police say the suspects then ran.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City on pace to break record for illegal dumping citations as EIU works to catch criminals in the act

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Just off a bustling intersection at Lillian Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard is an alley that Detective Rick Zurmuehlen has his eye on. “To me it’s really serious because all the residents, if you talk to anybody in this city, they hate it,” said Zurmuehlen “We’ve increased the amount of cameras. We’ve increased the number of detectives checking the cameras.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
abc17news.com

Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

Stores install barriers after robberies at gun shops, dispensaries

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local gun shops and dispensaries are now installing concrete barriers at the entrance of their stores to prevent thieves from coming in. Owners are scrambling to protect their livelihoods after criminals used stolen cars to barge their way inside during a series of smash and grab robberies.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
KMOV

FedEx driver caught on camera throwing and dropping packages

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Drew Cronin and Michelle Wambach are getting married Saturday and have had a lot of gifts delivered by FedEx recently. But when they opened the packages they found a lot of items were broken. “We have a mirror that they had to deliver three times,” Cronin...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Charges issued in Alton shooting

Alton police believe they have identified the shooter in Monday’s gun incident on Ridge Street at Quincy Court. Charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon have been filed against 25-year-old Anthony N. Keltz of St. Louis. Keltz is not currently in...
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire heavily damages north St. Louis building

ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire in north St. Louis heavily damaged a building. The fire started just after 2:30 a.m. on North Newstead Avenue at Natural Bridge Avenue. Flames were showing from the second floor of the building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the building. They did not […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot inside Soulard bar overnight

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was shot several times inside a bar in Soulard early Thursday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at Henry's in Soulard, a bar located at 825 Allen Ave. St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski told 5 On Your...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

