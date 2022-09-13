Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for suspects in robbery of South City Home Depot
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are looking for two men and a woman who they say robbed a Home Depot in South City on August 25. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they were inside the store on S. Kingshighway. Police say they loaded carts full of merchandise and tried to leave with the items in a maroon Kia Optima, but the car would not start. A security guard then approached them before one of the suspects pulled out a gun. Police say the suspects then ran.
KMOV
City on pace to break record for illegal dumping citations as EIU works to catch criminals in the act
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Just off a bustling intersection at Lillian Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard is an alley that Detective Rick Zurmuehlen has his eye on. “To me it’s really serious because all the residents, if you talk to anybody in this city, they hate it,” said Zurmuehlen “We’ve increased the amount of cameras. We’ve increased the number of detectives checking the cameras.”
Police allow reporters to view security video of deadly police shooting of 16-year-old
ST. LOUIS — Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department allowed reporters to view security video from an investigation into the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Darryl Ross by police late Sunday night. St. Louis Police Lt. John Green allowed reporters to watch the silent video twice but did...
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis Police Show Surveillance Video of Officers Shooting Teen
The video is not being released to the public
abc17news.com
Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
KMOV
Stores install barriers after robberies at gun shops, dispensaries
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local gun shops and dispensaries are now installing concrete barriers at the entrance of their stores to prevent thieves from coming in. Owners are scrambling to protect their livelihoods after criminals used stolen cars to barge their way inside during a series of smash and grab robberies.
KMOV
DEA training agencies to investigate overdose deaths in hopes of reigning in crisis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The fight against the fentanyl crisis in the Metro is growing. News 4 is looking into the steps being taken to save lives across the St. Louis area. Federal, state and local authorities are working together to curb the drug’s deadly wave in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
KMOV
Cars stolen once, then stolen a second time while being repaired in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a break-in and theft early Saturday morning at Columbia Auto Repair on Southwest Avenue. Thieves stole two cars, a Kia and a Hyundai, both had been stolen before and were getting repairs made from the damage from the first thefts.
St. Louis bank manager allegedly forged signatures, stole $175K from older customers
ST. LOUIS — A Commerce Bank manager pleaded not guilty Thursday to defrauding $175,000 from elderly customers at a St. Louis branch. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, of Florissant was indicted Sept. 7 on four counts of felony bank fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
KMOV
FedEx driver caught on camera throwing and dropping packages
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Drew Cronin and Michelle Wambach are getting married Saturday and have had a lot of gifts delivered by FedEx recently. But when they opened the packages they found a lot of items were broken. “We have a mirror that they had to deliver three times,” Cronin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Charges issued in Alton shooting
Alton police believe they have identified the shooter in Monday’s gun incident on Ridge Street at Quincy Court. Charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon have been filed against 25-year-old Anthony N. Keltz of St. Louis. Keltz is not currently in...
Gun store in Belleville adds concrete barriers after recent break-ins
Gun stores are taking more measures to prevent break-ins from happening after a recent string of smash and grabs around the Metro East area.
KMOV
Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to. A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They...
Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
Fire heavily damages north St. Louis building
ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire in north St. Louis heavily damaged a building. The fire started just after 2:30 a.m. on North Newstead Avenue at Natural Bridge Avenue. Flames were showing from the second floor of the building when firefighters arrived. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the building. They did not […]
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.
KMOV
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Lakefront mid-century estate in Chesterfield
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
Man shot inside Soulard bar overnight
ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was shot several times inside a bar in Soulard early Thursday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at Henry's in Soulard, a bar located at 825 Allen Ave. St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski told 5 On Your...
Comments / 0