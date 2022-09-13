Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: MCU fans are in heaven as ‘She-Hulk’ goes to hell, setting the stage for 2 fiery new characters
Happy Disney Plus Day, people! While the Mouse House’s big day has perhaps turned out more muted than expected due to the lukewarm reception of the Pinocchio remake and others new arrivals like Brie Larson’s docuseries Growing Up flying under the radar, this Thursday was still a gift for Marvel fans, as it delivered both Thor: Love and Thunder‘s streaming debut and the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ⏤ both of which generated a ton of discussion within the MCU fandom.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
Elite Daily
The First Trailer For Marvel’s Secret Invasion Brings Fury Back To Earth
Since the Skrulls were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel, fans have been anticipating the MCU adapting one of its most famous comic runs: Secret Invasion. The story of the Skrull takeover of Earth was a massive bestseller when it debuted in 2008. But it turns out the story won’t be a movie, but a limited Disney+ series. Here’s what we know about Marvel’s Secret Invasion, and the details about the series sound so promising.
Werewolf by Night Marvel explained
Everything you need to know about Werewolf By Night from comics
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
ComicBook
James Gunn Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is a Marvel Studios Special Presentation
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ falls under the "Marvel Studios Special Presentation" designation. Marvel Studios introduced that designation in the first trailer for its first such presentation, Werewolf by Night. A curious fan on Twitter asked Gunn if the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will also be a Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Gunn tweeted back, confirming that "Yes" it will. He also offered a helpful clarification of what Marvel Studios Special Presentation is. He confirmed that the specials fall within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's continuity and that the designation refers only to these stories being neither movies nor streaming series.
The Marvels: Brie Larson Explains The Trio Of Heroes’ Dynamic, Including Kamala Khan And Monica Rambeau
The Marvels will team Captain Marvel up with two more heroes.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Shows John Krasinki Leading the MCU's Fantastic Four
Marvel Studios has officially brought the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Doctor Strange and America Chavez travel to universe 838, they encounter the Illuminati, a team that consists of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Baron Karl Mordo (Chiwtel Ejiofor), Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski). The entire Illuminati team (minus Mordo) perishes at the hands of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), so you'd think that this would be the last that we would see these actors as these characters. But with the multiverse being utilized so heavily, the possibilities are endless. One fan thinks that Krasinski could return as Mr. Fantastic in the main MCU and he has some ideas of who could join him.
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
tvinsider.com
Michael Keaton Addresses ‘Batgirl’ Shelving & His Future as Batman
Michael Keaton is addressing the shelving of Warner Bros. Discovery’s mostly-complete HBO Max movie Batgirl following his Emmy win for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The Dopesick actor answered questions in the Emmys press room, addressing more than just his performance in the Hulu...
ComicBook
ComicBook Nation: New Marvel & Star Wars Reveals Explained
CB Nation recaps all the big Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars reveals at D23 and afterward. Plus it's TV Recap for She-Hulk Ep 5 and that controversial House of the Dragon Episode 4. PLUS Big D23 Gaming Reveals and New Comics!. D23 Recap and Fallout. Here's are all the subjects...
Marvel Reveals Lineup of ‘Thunderbolts’
Marvel officially announced it was making a Thunderbolts movie back at San Diego Comic-Con. But the Thunderbolts team has been around for decades, and in that time they’ve had a whole bunch of different incarnations and lineups. Some versions are made up entirely of super-villains in disguise. Others have featured heroes like Hawkeye or Luke Cage leading groups of reformed villains. Sometimes the Thunderbolts are vigilantes, and other times they work for the government. Marvel Studios could have gone a lot of different ways with the concept.
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’: Jeff Loveness Tapped To Write Next Installment In Marvel Series
EXCLUSIVE: After announcing the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at this year’s Comic-Con, Marvel Studios looks to have found the writer who will now pen the highly anticipated film. Sources tell Deadline that Jeff Loveness, who recently wrote Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania, will pen Kang Dynasty for Marvel. Loveness will join Destin Daniel Cretton, who was recently set as director on the project, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing. Marvel had no comment. The pic is set to bow on May 2, 2025. The film was part of the massive unveiling of the future phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this...
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Cast Revealed at D23 Expo
Fans got more information regarding Captain America: New World Order, including who will make up the Marvel film's cast. Captain America 4 was officially announced following the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the Disney+ series showrunner Malcolm Spellman returning to pen the script with Dalan Musson, and Cloverfield Paradox's Julius Onah helming the project. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed Captain America: New World Order in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, which left the cast to be announced at a later date. Luckily, that time has come during the Marvel Studios portion of Saturday's D23 Expo panel.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ preview gives fans a glimpse at some of the creepiest Spidey visuals to date
A new Spider-Man comic book run is set to arrive in October and it might be the most creepy comic adventure yet for the web-slinger. Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 will arrive in a little over a month, and it will see Peter Parker venture to Los Angeles, as demons turn his dream trip into a nightmare.
IGN
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty To Be Reportedly Written by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Scribe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to have found the writer for one of the two biggest Phase 6 projects in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. According to Deadline, Kevin Feige has found his guy in Jeff Loveness, who was recently part of another MCU project in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will kickstart Phase 5 next year.
ComicBook
Sony Delays Three Marvel Movies, Including Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web
Sony's Spider-Man Universe is shifting around once again. On Friday, Sony Pictures announced new release dates for three of its upcoming Marvel movies, as part of a larger restructuring for its live-action slate. This includes moving Kraven the Hunter from January 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023; as well as Madame Web from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024. As part of the announcement, it was confirmed that both movies will now screen in IMAX. Additionally, a currently-untitled Sony/Marvel movie that was previously dated for June 7, 2024 will now debut on July 12, 2024.
