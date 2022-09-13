Marvel Studios has officially brought the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Doctor Strange and America Chavez travel to universe 838, they encounter the Illuminati, a team that consists of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Baron Karl Mordo (Chiwtel Ejiofor), Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski). The entire Illuminati team (minus Mordo) perishes at the hands of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), so you'd think that this would be the last that we would see these actors as these characters. But with the multiverse being utilized so heavily, the possibilities are endless. One fan thinks that Krasinski could return as Mr. Fantastic in the main MCU and he has some ideas of who could join him.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO