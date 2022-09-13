ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night. Officers were called to an area hospital around 11 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police said the man in his 40s was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigators believe...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Officer Injured After Approaching Dirt Bike Riders in New London

A New London police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a dirt bike rider that was reportedly driving erratically Friday night. Officials said the they were called to Colman Street at about 9:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of dirt bikes and ATV riders driving erratically around the city.
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Stolen Vehicle Strikes, Heavily Damages Police Car in North Haven

A police car has heavy damage after a stolen vehicle hit it during an incident in North Haven early Saturday morning. Officers were called to State Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. The first arriving officer saw someone run across the...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

High School Evacuated in Waterbury After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat has forced the evacuation of Kennedy High School in Waterbury. The anonymous threat was received just before 12:30 p.m., according to police. Officers responded to the school on Highland Avenue and are investigating the situation.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Serious Injuries Reported in East Granby Pedestrian Crash

Connecticut State Police are investigating a serious-injury crash in East Granby. Troopers responded to Rainbow Road at about 9:15 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene said it appears multiple cars were involved. The pedestrian has serious injuries and was taken to a nearby...
EAST GRANBY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Bristol Home#Bristol Police
NBC Connecticut

SILVER ALERT: 78-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From New Britain

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old woman who is missing from New Britain. Troopers said Carmen Zayas has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, light pants and white Crocs. Zayas is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 9 Reopens After Serious Crash in Haddam

A crash closed Route 9 South in Haddam Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. between Exits 10 and 9, according to state police. A pickup truck crashed in the median of the highway, state police said. Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are not known.
HADDAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

At Least 2 Injured After 2 Boats Collide Near Fishers Island

At least two people are injured after two boats collided near Fishers Island on Saturday. Norwich firefighters said they were responding to the area of Fishers Island shortly before 3 p.m. Emergency crews from several companies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow, City of Groton, Groton Long Point, Noank,...
FISHERS ISLAND, NY
NBC Connecticut

Emerge Career Creates Pipeline From Prison to the Workforce

A new program call Emerge Career is creating a pipeline from prison to the workforce. It provides truck driver training, helping people that are getting out of prison get on their feet, while also addressing Connecticut’s trucking shortage. For three formerly incarcerated people from New Haven, re-entering society proved...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

More Businesses Choosing to Open in Milford

At Sprout Raw Juice, you won’t find any sugar or dairy, but you’ll find naturally sweet treats that are a dream come true for owner Michele Leite. “We opened this spot here in our town because we felt we would like to bring to our community some of the things we were passionate about: improving health and community as well,” said Leite.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cheshire Academy Football Continues to Prepare Players for the Next Level

Cheshire Academy football began its season on Saturday. The Cats have plenty of talent again this season and have sent dozens of athletes to Division I football programs. That continues this year with guys like Lavon Johnson, a lineman who is committed to the University of Maryland. Johnson said he...
CHESHIRE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy