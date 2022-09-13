Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night. Officers were called to an area hospital around 11 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police said the man in his 40s was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigators believe...
NBC Connecticut
Children Reported Missing From Middletown Located
Connecticut State Police issued Silver Alerts for a 10-month-old boy and a three-year-old girl who were reported missing from Middletown on Tuesday. The Silver Alerts have since been canceled, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Police Officer Injured After Approaching Dirt Bike Riders in New London
A New London police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a dirt bike rider that was reportedly driving erratically Friday night. Officials said the they were called to Colman Street at about 9:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of dirt bikes and ATV riders driving erratically around the city.
NBC Connecticut
Stolen Vehicle Strikes, Heavily Damages Police Car in North Haven
A police car has heavy damage after a stolen vehicle hit it during an incident in North Haven early Saturday morning. Officers were called to State Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. The first arriving officer saw someone run across the...
NBC Connecticut
High School Evacuated in Waterbury After Bomb Threat
A bomb threat has forced the evacuation of Kennedy High School in Waterbury. The anonymous threat was received just before 12:30 p.m., according to police. Officers responded to the school on Highland Avenue and are investigating the situation.
NBC Connecticut
Windsor Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Route 72 East in Plainville
A man from Windsor has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 72 east in Plainville over the weekend. State police said 47-year-old Kendell Alston was traveling on Route 72 eastbound near exit 3 shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday. While driving, Alston struck the guardrail barrier off the left...
NBC Connecticut
Serious Injuries Reported in East Granby Pedestrian Crash
Connecticut State Police are investigating a serious-injury crash in East Granby. Troopers responded to Rainbow Road at about 9:15 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene said it appears multiple cars were involved. The pedestrian has serious injuries and was taken to a nearby...
NBC Connecticut
EXCLUSIVE: New Insights Into Allegations Against Trooper Involved in Brookfield Crash
NBC Connecticut has obtained video from an alleged hit-and-run by a state police sergeant when she was off duty in a police cruiser. The incident happened in Brookfield near the intersection of Route 7 and Route 202 in late July. NBC Connecticut got the video through a Freedom of Information...
NBC Connecticut
SILVER ALERT: 78-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From New Britain
Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old woman who is missing from New Britain. Troopers said Carmen Zayas has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, light pants and white Crocs. Zayas is 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She...
NBC Connecticut
Route 9 Reopens After Serious Crash in Haddam
A crash closed Route 9 South in Haddam Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. between Exits 10 and 9, according to state police. A pickup truck crashed in the median of the highway, state police said. Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are not known.
NBC Connecticut
At Least 2 Injured After 2 Boats Collide Near Fishers Island
At least two people are injured after two boats collided near Fishers Island on Saturday. Norwich firefighters said they were responding to the area of Fishers Island shortly before 3 p.m. Emergency crews from several companies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow, City of Groton, Groton Long Point, Noank,...
NBC Connecticut
Emerge Career Creates Pipeline From Prison to the Workforce
A new program call Emerge Career is creating a pipeline from prison to the workforce. It provides truck driver training, helping people that are getting out of prison get on their feet, while also addressing Connecticut’s trucking shortage. For three formerly incarcerated people from New Haven, re-entering society proved...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven's PRIDE Fest Returns to City Green for First Time in 20 Years
PRIDE Fest 2022 is underway in New Haven. It’s been a day-long event filled with music, food and drag. Organizers say up until 2004, the event always took place on the New Haven Green, but because of cost, they had to move it to other locations. PRIDE Fest is...
NBC Connecticut
More Businesses Choosing to Open in Milford
At Sprout Raw Juice, you won’t find any sugar or dairy, but you’ll find naturally sweet treats that are a dream come true for owner Michele Leite. “We opened this spot here in our town because we felt we would like to bring to our community some of the things we were passionate about: improving health and community as well,” said Leite.
NBC Connecticut
Cheshire Academy Football Continues to Prepare Players for the Next Level
Cheshire Academy football began its season on Saturday. The Cats have plenty of talent again this season and have sent dozens of athletes to Division I football programs. That continues this year with guys like Lavon Johnson, a lineman who is committed to the University of Maryland. Johnson said he...
