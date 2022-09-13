Prosper ISD school board hiring outside law firm in sexual assault case

The Prosper ISD school board has voted to hire an outside law firm to investigate what district officials knew and when they knew it.

The move comes two weeks after dozens of parents expressed their concern over a lawsuit that alleges the district did not do enough to protect two children who were reportedly sexually assaulted over several months by a district bus driver last school year.

A family filed a lawsuit against the district, seeking more than $5 million in damages, claiming the bus driver, Frank Paniagua, abused two girls more than 100 times last year. The girls were aged 5 and 7 at the time.

The lawsuit claims superintendent Holly Ferguson suggested the girls' mother keep quiet "so as to not attract media attention to her family or to Prosper ISD staff."

The lawsuit claims the abuse was captured on surveillance footage.

The accused bus driver was arrested in May. He later took his own life in jail.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram