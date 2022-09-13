Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
ECU is supposed to beat Campbell on Saturday, the Pirates are determined to execute like it
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football hosts FCS Campbell Saturday night at 6 o’clock. The Pirates are about four touchdown favorites going in according to multiple online sources. They know what needs to be done to prove the expectations right. “Stay disciplined. Guard your receivers to the end of...
WITN
ECU soccer knocks off 19th ranked SMU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU soccer received votes in the top 25 this week and closing in on its first national ranking. The pirates down early got the equalizer late first half from Izabella Gutierrez on the rush. It would stay 1-1 to the final minutes. Annabelle Abbott gets the...
WITN
5th ranked J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Ayden-Grifton
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball playing at Ayden-Grifton The 5th ranked Rampants showing why they are ranked so high Helen Wilford the kill. They won the first set big. As they did in the 2nd set. Huge block at the net by Emily Smith. The Chargers Avery Tittle...
WITN
WITN End Zone Week 5 - Part One
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 5 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL. Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 13. Harrells Christian def. Raleigh Wake Christian, forfeit. Jacksonville Northside 49, South Central Pitt 12. Jacksonville White Oak 20, Rocky Point Trask 6. John Paul II Catholic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
cbs17
‘Classless?’ Here’s when UNC’s women’s hoops coach finally comes face-to-face with enraged NC State fan base
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Courtney Banghart’s next chance to face an N.C. State fan base she once called classless comes on Feb. 16. The Atlantic Coast Conference released its composite women’s basketball schedule Wednesday — and without question its spiciest matchup is North Carolina’s annual visit to N.C. State.
ESPN
Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer says Mike Krzyzewski truly retired, giving him 'space'
DURHAM, N.C. -- As Duke men's basketball players prepared for a recent practice, one man's absence was notable. Mike Krzyzewski was not on the sideline. Despite still holding an office on campus, Krzyzewski has not been present since his retirement as Jon Scheyer, his former assistant and a former star player who helped the team win a national title in 2010, prepares to launch a new chapter for the program.
WITN
South Central High head football coach steps down
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
ENC actors retell Lincoln’s final day in original play
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Are you still looking for something to do this weekend? Friday’s ENC at Three guests might just be your missing puzzle piece!. How about a night out at the theatre? You don’t need a plane ticket to Broadway when the Magnolia Arts Center is right in your own backyard!
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15
Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet “O”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for an eager friend, look no further than Olivia Wilde aka “O”!. Saving Graces 4 Felines says if you want “O”, you’ll need to get your camera ready! Because they say she’ll be the most popular girl on #whiskerwednesdays!
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh
Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
WITN
Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
jocoreport.com
UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident
MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
WITN
What’s for dinner? Nash brings hot chicken to the East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the question that has plagued households for centuries on end... “What are we having for dinner?”. On ENC at Three we are making that decision easy by bringing the tastes and smells from our local spots to your screens. Kicking things off is...
WITN
Street in Havelock closed for repairs Friday morning
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A street in Havelock will be closed for part of morning on Friday. A portion of Miller Boulevard will be shut down for paving repairs from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. That same closure will be repeated Saturday morning at the same time. Drivers can take...
WITN
Pet of the Week: Blazer
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 14 is Blazer. Blazer is eight years old and he gets so excited when his foster parents even mention taking him outside, but he’s not always hyper, he can relax too. His temporary parents say he is...
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
Comments / 0