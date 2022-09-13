ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Monroe man is facing numerous charges Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout four different counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy