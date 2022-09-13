Read full article on original website
Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse
LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
Police release photos of man accused of robbing Battle Creek bank at gunpoint
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department has released new surveillance camera images in hopes the public can help identify the suspect accused of robbing a bank. The man, described by police as a 6-foot-tall with a slender build, was armed with a gun when he demanded...
Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Monroe man is facing numerous charges Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout four different counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
