Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
$2 million in legal fees for Badlands golf course fight on council agenda
Legal fees continue to pile up for taxpayers as the City of Las Vegas fights developers over the former Badlands golf course.
Las Vegas tutoring academy offers coding classes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local tutoring facility shows how important it is to learn about digital literacy. New East West Academy is now offering coding classes, in addition to the many tutoring subjects available. “This gives you a logical thinking process, how the computer thinks how we think with...
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance
75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance.
More than 500K Nevada student loan borrowers eligible for debt relief plan
It shows that there are an estimated 315,800 student loan borrowers and 216,900 estimated Pell borrowers in the state of Nevada who would be eligible for student loan relief.
Metro: Speed led to death of driver in north valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was speeding Saturday when he crashed into a pickup truck at a north valley intersection, killing its 70-year-old driver, Metro police said. Corey Clark, 20, was traveling south on North Decatur Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. at “a high rate of speed”...
Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days
Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days.
The Viva! Las Vegas Tournament tees off with concert
The Viva! Las Vegas Tournament tees off with concert.
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Overhead signs turned off
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Just when you start getting used to some of the overhead signs on I-15, a few of them are being taken out of service. We’re talking about the short distance on the south 15 from Flamingo to Russell Rd, where the Nevada Dept of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission will be relocating a cable as part of your favorite new freeway project: the complete rebuilding of I-15 and Tropicana.
Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody
Las Vegas(KLAS)- It’s a parody play for a classic! Roqui Theus hung out with the cast of “Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody” to learn how they’re bringing the popular comedy to life on the Vegas stage. The show premiers this Wednesday, and will be every Friday and Saturday night at The Venue inside The […]
