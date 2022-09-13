ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

8newsnow.com

Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas tutoring academy offers coding classes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local tutoring facility shows how important it is to learn about digital literacy. New East West Academy is now offering coding classes, in addition to the many tutoring subjects available. “This gives you a logical thinking process, how the computer thinks how we think with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance

75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance. 75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 …. DNA from under Las Vegas journalist’s fingernails …. 5 injured during house party shooting. Public fact-finding review of deadly police shooting …. Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro: Speed led to death of driver in north valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was speeding Saturday when he crashed into a pickup truck at a north valley intersection, killing its 70-year-old driver, Metro police said. Corey Clark, 20, was traveling south on North Decatur Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. at “a high rate of speed”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days

Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days. Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide …. DNA from under Las Vegas journalist’s fingernails …. 5 injured during house party shooting. Public fact-finding review of deadly police shooting …. Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

The Viva! Las Vegas Tournament tees off with concert

The Viva! Las Vegas Tournament tees off with concert. I-Team: Tony Hsieh planned theme park where visitors …. Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide …. 75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 …. Las Vegas bakers featured on Food Network. Las Vegas Aces arrive home as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Overhead signs turned off

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Just when you start getting used to some of the overhead signs on I-15, a few of them are being taken out of service. We’re talking about the short distance on the south 15 from Flamingo to Russell Rd, where the Nevada Dept of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission will be relocating a cable as part of your favorite new freeway project: the complete rebuilding of I-15 and Tropicana.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody

Las Vegas(KLAS)- It’s a parody play for a classic! Roqui Theus hung out with the cast of “Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody” to learn how they’re bringing the popular comedy to life on the Vegas stage. The show premiers this Wednesday, and will be every Friday and Saturday night at The Venue inside The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

