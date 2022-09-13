LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Just when you start getting used to some of the overhead signs on I-15, a few of them are being taken out of service. We’re talking about the short distance on the south 15 from Flamingo to Russell Rd, where the Nevada Dept of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission will be relocating a cable as part of your favorite new freeway project: the complete rebuilding of I-15 and Tropicana.

