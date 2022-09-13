Oregon is seeing numerous indicators that the state has finally recovered from the economic body blows delivered by COVID-19, starting in March 2020. The state unemployment rate nudged up to 3.7% in August, in lockstep with the national average, as both rates moved up 0.2% from the July rate of 3.5%. That appears to have ended a long, steady improvement in the unemployment rate from its historic high in spring 2020 to its sub-4% level now, very close to Oregon’s historic low.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO