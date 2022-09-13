Read full article on original website
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies
The current batch of letters comes as county clerks prepare for the November election. This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle elections in most Oregon counties, September and...
KTVL
Following harassment of Klamath student, athletic organization notes increase in bullying
OREGON — The organization that oversees athletic activities in Oregon schools has issued a statement following the reported hazing of a 15-year-old student from the Klamath County School District at an August baseball tournament in Washington state. According to the Klamath family's lawyer, the student was reportedly hazed and...
opb.org
Oregon governor’s race will dictate the state’s direction on battling climate change
Your browser does not support the audio element. In the last decade, Oregon has sought to position itself as a bulwark against human-caused climate change. Alongside Washington and California, state leaders have passed laws that chart a path to carbon-free power, require cleaner-burning auto fuel and regulate emissions from major polluters.
opb.org
University of Oregon begins search for its next leader
The University of Oregon is starting the process to find its next leader in a trend of shifting higher education leadership across the state. Former UO President Michael Schill announced last month his departure from the school to lead Northwestern University. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips is currently serving as the university’s president in the interim.
WWEEK
A Deputy Explains Why the Oregon State Treasurer Won’t Pay Airfare for Remote Workers
From: Deputy state treasurer Michael Kaplan, on behalf of Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. Re: Response to labor grievance filed Aug. 18, 2022. Context: Read, the state treasurer, is locked in a battle with Service Employees International Union 503 Local 170, which represents 105 Oregon State Treasury employees. Two of those employees live in other states. One of those, an analyst with an annual salary of $111,516, filed a grievance last month over Read requiring him to return to Salem once a quarter—and pay his own airfare.
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
opb.org
Oregon governor candidates on how they’d handle climate change
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon voters are thinking a lot about climate change in this year’s election. In an August poll by the firm DHM Research, the issue was among the top five subjects likely voters reported they are weighing most heavily in the governor’s race — tied with abortion, but trailing inflation, homelessness and crime.
explorejeffersonpa.com
California Man Used Nevada Post Offices to Mail 250 Pounds of Oregon Marijuana to Jefferson County
James White, age 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possesses with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. White was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the Return to Sender investigation.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry
Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
opb.org
Growing signs that Oregon employment has recovered from COVID-19
Oregon is seeing numerous indicators that the state has finally recovered from the economic body blows delivered by COVID-19, starting in March 2020. The state unemployment rate nudged up to 3.7% in August, in lockstep with the national average, as both rates moved up 0.2% from the July rate of 3.5%. That appears to have ended a long, steady improvement in the unemployment rate from its historic high in spring 2020 to its sub-4% level now, very close to Oregon’s historic low.
When did Oregon introduce rent control — and how much is it helping tenants?
SALEM, Ore. — Landlords across Oregon will be allowed to raise rents by up to 14.6% in 2023. It's the biggest rate increase yet since Gov. Kate Brown signed a statewide rent control bill into law three years ago, as inflation soars nationwide. Before that, Oregon had no rent...
Police departments are hiring, but Oregon's only police academy has a 6 month-long wait to get in
TIGARD, Ore. — Officer Jacob Teeny was hired by Tigard police in October 2021. Teeny said it's a career he was looking forward to. "My biggest thing that I've always wanted to do is just some type of public service," Teeny said. After getting hired, the department signed him...
KATU.com
Drazan, Johnson attack Kotek on homeless crisis, supporters fire back
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates for Oregon governor are playing the blame game with each other when it comes to the state's homeless crisis. Two of them, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson used our coverage of street cleanups of camps on Northeast 33rd Drive to say camps like that were the result of policies Democrat Tina Kotek championed as Speaker of the Oregon House.
kezi.com
Oregon renters could see rent hike soon
SALEM, Ore. -- Some renters in Oregon could pay up to14.6% more for rent in 2023, State officials announced. For example, that means landlords could increase rent on a $2,000 home to $2,292. That's an extra $3,500 a year. "I'm terrified," said Timothy Morris, a renter and Executive Director for...
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
klcc.org
Weyerhauser workers in Oregon and Washington go on strike
Union workers with timber giant Weyerhaeuser officially went on strike at midnight today. The action affects the corporation’s locations in Oregon and Washington. Outside International Paper in Springfield, Oregon this morning, a picket line of roughly a dozen Weyerhaeuser workers held signs and waved to traffic. Mike Green is...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Malnourished horses, cattle found, Lamborghini seized in Oregon grow op bust
Oregon State Police found malnourished horses and cattle while serving a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation Tuesday. OSP said warrants were served on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City. In addition to 22 unregistered greenhouses to grow hemp or unlicensed to grow marijuana, investigators allegedly found nine...
kqennewsradio.com
Violent suspect believed to be in Oregon
Oregon State Police is on the lookout for a man believed to be armed and dangerous and traveling into southeast Oregon as of Wednesday morning. OSP was advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. Wednesday that it was in pursuit of a suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada.
