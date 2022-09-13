ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
opb.org

University of Oregon begins search for its next leader

The University of Oregon is starting the process to find its next leader in a trend of shifting higher education leadership across the state. Former UO President Michael Schill announced last month his departure from the school to lead Northwestern University. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips is currently serving as the university’s president in the interim.
WWEEK

A Deputy Explains Why the Oregon State Treasurer Won’t Pay Airfare for Remote Workers

From: Deputy state treasurer Michael Kaplan, on behalf of Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. Re: Response to labor grievance filed Aug. 18, 2022. Context: Read, the state treasurer, is locked in a battle with Service Employees International Union 503 Local 170, which represents 105 Oregon State Treasury employees. Two of those employees live in other states. One of those, an analyst with an annual salary of $111,516, filed a grievance last month over Read requiring him to return to Salem once a quarter—and pay his own airfare.
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
opb.org

Oregon governor candidates on how they’d handle climate change

Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon voters are thinking a lot about climate change in this year’s election. In an August poll by the firm DHM Research, the issue was among the top five subjects likely voters reported they are weighing most heavily in the governor’s race — tied with abortion, but trailing inflation, homelessness and crime.
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
The Times

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
opb.org

Growing signs that Oregon employment has recovered from COVID-19

Oregon is seeing numerous indicators that the state has finally recovered from the economic body blows delivered by COVID-19, starting in March 2020. The state unemployment rate nudged up to 3.7% in August, in lockstep with the national average, as both rates moved up 0.2% from the July rate of 3.5%. That appears to have ended a long, steady improvement in the unemployment rate from its historic high in spring 2020 to its sub-4% level now, very close to Oregon’s historic low.
KATU.com

Drazan, Johnson attack Kotek on homeless crisis, supporters fire back

PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates for Oregon governor are playing the blame game with each other when it comes to the state's homeless crisis. Two of them, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson used our coverage of street cleanups of camps on Northeast 33rd Drive to say camps like that were the result of policies Democrat Tina Kotek championed as Speaker of the Oregon House.
kezi.com

Oregon renters could see rent hike soon

SALEM, Ore. -- Some renters in Oregon could pay up to14.6% more for rent in 2023, State officials announced. For example, that means landlords could increase rent on a $2,000 home to $2,292. That's an extra $3,500 a year. "I'm terrified," said Timothy Morris, a renter and Executive Director for...
klcc.org

Weyerhauser workers in Oregon and Washington go on strike

Union workers with timber giant Weyerhaeuser officially went on strike at midnight today. The action affects the corporation’s locations in Oregon and Washington. Outside International Paper in Springfield, Oregon this morning, a picket line of roughly a dozen Weyerhaeuser workers held signs and waved to traffic. Mike Green is...
kqennewsradio.com

Violent suspect believed to be in Oregon

Oregon State Police is on the lookout for a man believed to be armed and dangerous and traveling into southeast Oregon as of Wednesday morning. OSP was advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. Wednesday that it was in pursuit of a suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada.
