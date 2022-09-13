Read full article on original website
Law enforcement, firefighters partnering with Special Olympics for fundraiser in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Law enforcement and firefighters from Grant and Adams County are partnering with Special Olympics Washington for a fundraiser next week in Moses Lake. The Fire & Cop on Top fundraiser is happening from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Staples parking long on North Stratford Road.
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District proposing substantial rate increases to remedy flawed system
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is proposing some serious rate hikes in order to pay for its ailing system. The big rate bumps are part of the district's 2023 proposed budget. Public input on the new rates will be solicited at the October 4, 2022 meeting. Some water users will...
Annual Veteran Resource & Job Fair set for Sept. 24 at Grant County Fairgrounds
MOSES LAKE — All area veterans are invited to the annual Veteran Resource and Job Fair scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds 4-H and commercial buildings. The event is free to attend. Information on employment opportunities...
Grant County Sheriff's Office employee under investigation after alleged altercation
EPHRATA - A Grant County Sheriff's Office employee is being investigated for their potential involvement in an altercation in the 10000 block of Dodson Road Northwest on August 6, 2022. Grant County Sheriff's officials provided very limited information about the circumstances surrounding the employee, but they did confirm that an...
OIC of Washington offering help with heating bills, rent for Grant and Adams County residents
MOSES LAKE - Residents in both Grant and Adams counties can get help this winter with utility bills and rent. Help is offered through the Utility and Rental Assistance Program of OIC of Washington. Winter registration opens on Oct. 1 to assist residents with energy bills or past due rent. Applicants can quality for up to $1,000 in assistance.
Former East Wenatchee pharmacist ordered to pay fine, take ethics training after forging COVID-19 vaccine cards
EAST WENATCHEE — A former East Wenatchee pharmacist who forged COVID-19 vaccination cards for two firefighters has been fined by the state Department of Health and ordered to undergo ethics training. An investigation by the state Department of Health found Geoffrey W. Reynolds committed unprofessional conduct. Under an agreed...
Moses Lake man gets 5 years in federal prison for stealing unemployment benefits
TACOMA — A Moses Lake man and former state Employment Security Department employee was sentenced Friday to five years in federal prison for exploiting his employment for personal enrichment and fraudulently distributing at least $360,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Reyes De La Cruz, 48, pleaded guilty to in June...
Mattawa mulling over whether to annex 40 acres into city for new housing development
MATTAWA - On Thursday, the city of Mattawa will decide whether to annex 40 acres of land into the city at the request of a housing developer and others. The parcel in question is currently a hayfield that is northwest of the city, bordering the Wahluke School District boundary on Portage Road. The lot is situated at the north end of the road.
Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan
CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
MLPD: Wanted felon who escaped from police on Tuesday arrested Wednesday while using the restroom
MOSES LAKE — A wanted man that was the subject of an extensive search on Tuesday afternoon in Moses Lake was taken into custody on Wednesday in the restroom at the transit center. Officers had gone to contact 38-year-old Modesto Valencia Aguilar on Tuesday afternoon for outstanding felony warrants...
Suspect in Monday night shooting in Moses Lake reportedly stole gun from his mother's home
MOSES LAKE — A suspect accused of shooting a man during a dispute over a bicycle reportedly stole the gun used in the shooting from his mother’s home, according to Moses Lake police. Eric Walters, 30, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery,...
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass to remain closed into Monday
INDEX, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle will stay shut between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday as crews working on the Bolt Creek fire clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could crash onto the roadway. The closure could last longer, The Seattle...
“This is big”: First-of-its-kind fully reusable space rocket undergoes successful test at STOKE Space facility in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Well, we’re here. The topic of ‘space waste’ is becoming increasingly relevant as more space technology companies take form with plans to launch into earth’s orbit within the next several years. It’s why STOKE Space Technologies is celebrating this week after completing its first successful ‘hot test’ at its test facility at the Port of Moses Lake on Tuesday.
WSP: Driver in fatal wrong-way crash near Moses Lake tested positive for alcohol, cocaine, opiates
MOSES LAKE — State troopers say a wrong-way driver who collided head-on with a vehicle on I-90 near Moses Lake, killing a 19-year-old woman, had alcohol, cocaine and opiates in his system. Jorge F. Sanchez, 47, was charged Wednesday morning with vehicular homicide in connection to the Aug. 25...
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
Human-caused blaze blackens 40 acres just west of Ephrata
EPHRATA - An early morning fire on Tuesday incinerated 40 acres of land just west of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey says the fire was first reported at around 2:30 a.m. The blaze in Norton Canyon was difficult to control due to steep terrain, heavy fuels,...
Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain
WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
Leavenworth's mountainside roller coaster materializing on west side of city above US 2
LEAVENWORTH - If you're driving westward through the City of Leavenworth, you might want to look up. After years of permitting, planning and push back, Rimmer & Roeter Construction of Cashmere is making its mark at the edge of the Tumwater Canyon with continued construction of the Tumwater Twister alpine rollercoaster.
