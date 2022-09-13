ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

East Wenatchee, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
East Wenatchee, WA
Eastmont, WA
ifiberone.com

Former East Wenatchee pharmacist ordered to pay fine, take ethics training after forging COVID-19 vaccine cards

EAST WENATCHEE — A former East Wenatchee pharmacist who forged COVID-19 vaccination cards for two firefighters has been fined by the state Department of Health and ordered to undergo ethics training. An investigation by the state Department of Health found Geoffrey W. Reynolds committed unprofessional conduct. Under an agreed...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Mattawa mulling over whether to annex 40 acres into city for new housing development

MATTAWA - On Thursday, the city of Mattawa will decide whether to annex 40 acres of land into the city at the request of a housing developer and others. The parcel in question is currently a hayfield that is northwest of the city, bordering the Wahluke School District boundary on Portage Road. The lot is situated at the north end of the road.
MATTAWA, WA
ifiberone.com

Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan

CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
CHELAN, WA
ifiberone.com

Highway 2 over Stevens Pass to remain closed into Monday

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle will stay shut between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday as crews working on the Bolt Creek fire clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could crash onto the roadway. The closure could last longer, The Seattle...
INDEX, WA
ifiberone.com

“This is big”: First-of-its-kind fully reusable space rocket undergoes successful test at STOKE Space facility in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Well, we’re here. The topic of ‘space waste’ is becoming increasingly relevant as more space technology companies take form with plans to launch into earth’s orbit within the next several years. It’s why STOKE Space Technologies is celebrating this week after completing its first successful ‘hot test’ at its test facility at the Port of Moses Lake on Tuesday.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Human-caused blaze blackens 40 acres just west of Ephrata

EPHRATA - An early morning fire on Tuesday incinerated 40 acres of land just west of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey says the fire was first reported at around 2:30 a.m. The blaze in Norton Canyon was difficult to control due to steep terrain, heavy fuels,...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Mission Ridge announces big additions ahead of ski season, including a 78% increase in skiable nighttime terrain

WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
WENATCHEE, WA

