Discarded stoneware reveals secrets of 19th century Western New York
Members of the public will be able to explore Western New York’s hidden history – as revealed by its stoneware pottery treasures – at the History Center of Niagara on Sept. 29. Peter Jablonski, an avid “privy digger” and historical researcher, and David Potter, a lifelong collector of historic stoneware, will present a program titled “History & Mystery of the Early Decorated Stoneware Potteries of the Queen City, 1834-1896.”
Full free edition: The Tribune-Sentinel for Sept. 16, 2022. Full free edition: The Tribune-Sentinel for Sept. 16, 2022. Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage. Fri, Sep 16th 2022 11:15 am. Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston's Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to...
Cataract House Park dedicated to honor Underground Railroad history
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the pocket park outside Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park named Heritage Park has been rededicated as Cataract House Park in recognition of the historic hotel and Underground Railroad stop that once sat on that site. The...
Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions
Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
Project Hope paints its way to $100,000 in donations
A local contractor’s dedication to the community now has 100,000 reasons to celebrate its efforts to brighten the lives of others. More than a dozen volunteers with Project Hope (Helping Others Paint Exteriors) spent last Saturday in Wheatfield giving a Ward Road residence a fresh coat of paint to help a neighbor in need.
Hochul announces free car seat checks during Child Passenger Safety Week
Free car seat fittings offered at locations statewide. √ Says car seat checks ensure a correct fit and proper installation. √ Free fittings offered by appointment year-round. Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee announced free child car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians will be...
Hochul signs legislation to expand public servants' access to student loan forgiveness
Legislation ‘removes barriers’ to accessing federal public service loan forgiveness program by clarifying key terms, allowing employers to certify employment. √ Announces statewide outreach effort to help eligible New Yorkers take advantage of federal time-limited public service loan forgiveness waiver. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed legislation, her...
Hochul urges New Yorkers to be aware of scams tied to federal student debt relief
Recent announcement to provide financial relief in student loans triggers uptick in scams. √ Student loan borrowers are reminded to only use trusted government websites and not respond to unsolicited offers of student loan relief. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a warning to consumers about scammers taking advantage of the recent...
Security and law enforcement students hit the ground running
The Niagara Career and Technical Education Center security and law enforcement students started the new school year hitting the ground running!. Teachers Amber Croff and Jess Traver decided to start their classes with a run in formation. “We are so excited for this year and all the upcoming events,” Croff...
