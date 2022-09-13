ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

5th ranked J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Ayden-Grifton

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball playing at Ayden-Grifton The 5th ranked Rampants showing why they are ranked so high Helen Wilford the kill. They won the first set big. As they did in the 2nd set. Huge block at the net by Emily Smith. The Chargers Avery Tittle...
AYDEN, NC
WITN

ECU student enrollment continues to drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student headcount is continuing to fall. Statistics on the university’s website show that 27,152 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. That marks a 3.1% decline from 28,021 in the fall of 2021. In the fall of 2020, 28,798 students...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Basketball
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WITN

Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting culture in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. A little over 10% of North Carolina’s population is Hispanic, according to census data. WITN talked to one restaurant and an organization that serves the Hispanic community in Eastern Carolina to learn more about what they do.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

South Central High head football coach steps down

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
WINTERVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15

Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#East Carolina University#Drafts
WITN

ENC actors retell Lincoln’s final day in original play

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Are you still looking for something to do this weekend? Friday’s ENC at Three guests might just be your missing puzzle piece!. How about a night out at the theatre? You don’t need a plane ticket to Broadway when the Magnolia Arts Center is right in your own backyard!
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
AYDEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice. On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet “O”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for an eager friend, look no further than Olivia Wilde aka “O”!. Saving Graces 4 Felines says if you want “O”, you’ll need to get your camera ready! Because they say she’ll be the most popular girl on #whiskerwednesdays!
GREENVILLE, NC
travelawaits.com

The New International Food Trail You Need To Experience In North Carolina

Whether you are planning a trip to North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, driving on US Highway 17 between Wilmington and New Bern, or visiting loved ones at Camp Lejeune, eating in Jacksonville is a must, and it just got even better with the launching of the new Jacksonville International Food Trail. Jacksonville is a true melting pot of people, culture, and food and is an exceptional hidden culinary gem.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

What’s for dinner? Nash brings hot chicken to the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the question that has plagued households for centuries on end... “What are we having for dinner?”. On ENC at Three we are making that decision easy by bringing the tastes and smells from our local spots to your screens. Kicking things off is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Touch-A-Truck event coming to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Some unique vehicles are coming to a special event happening at Grainger Stadium. On October 29, the 5th Annual Touch a Truck for treats will be held at Grainger Stadium. Touch-A-Truck for Treats is a family-based event where the community can see, touch and climb aboard and learn about various trucks […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Chamber Connection: Fun times ahead in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection. Lori Drake serves as the executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce. She stopped by the Greenville studio to catch everyone up on the happenings in the town.
FARMVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy