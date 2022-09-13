Read full article on original website
WITN
ECU is supposed to beat Campbell on Saturday, the Pirates are determined to execute like it
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football hosts FCS Campbell Saturday night at 6 o’clock. The Pirates are about four touchdown favorites going in according to multiple online sources. They know what needs to be done to prove the expectations right. “Stay disciplined. Guard your receivers to the end of...
WITN
5th ranked J.H. Rose volleyball sweeps Ayden-Grifton
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose volleyball playing at Ayden-Grifton The 5th ranked Rampants showing why they are ranked so high Helen Wilford the kill. They won the first set big. As they did in the 2nd set. Huge block at the net by Emily Smith. The Chargers Avery Tittle...
WITN
ECU student enrollment continues to drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student headcount is continuing to fall. Statistics on the university’s website show that 27,152 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. That marks a 3.1% decline from 28,021 in the fall of 2021. In the fall of 2020, 28,798 students...
WITN
Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
WITN
Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting culture in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. A little over 10% of North Carolina’s population is Hispanic, according to census data. WITN talked to one restaurant and an organization that serves the Hispanic community in Eastern Carolina to learn more about what they do.
WITN
Greenville’s Paul having top pro season, competing for Team USA at Davis Cup in Scotland
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville native Tommy Paul is a professional tennis player on the ATP Tour. He has had one of his top seasons in his career this year and moved into top 30 in the world. “Everyone has a different path you know,” says Greenville native and pro...
WITN
South Central High head football coach steps down
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15
Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
WITN
ENC actors retell Lincoln’s final day in original play
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Are you still looking for something to do this weekend? Friday’s ENC at Three guests might just be your missing puzzle piece!. How about a night out at the theatre? You don’t need a plane ticket to Broadway when the Magnolia Arts Center is right in your own backyard!
WITN
University of Mount Olive student killed, three others injured in Wayne Co. crash
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A student at the University of Mount Olive was killed and three of his classmates were injured after a vehicle crash early Friday in Wayne County. The university said Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, died in the accident. The Highway Patrol...
Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
Third report of drink tampering reported at ECU fraternity
Greenville, N.C. — Students are calling for action after a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house at East Carolina University. Protestors showed up at the Theta Chi house on Tuesday night. It comes after university police received a report of drink tampering involving two people - one...
FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice. On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and […]
WITN
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet “O”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for an eager friend, look no further than Olivia Wilde aka “O”!. Saving Graces 4 Felines says if you want “O”, you’ll need to get your camera ready! Because they say she’ll be the most popular girl on #whiskerwednesdays!
WITN
Jacksonville parents and community members hold safety town hall meeting after Northside High School stabbing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the Jacksonville community came together Thursday night for a town hall meeting to discuss safety. The gathering comes two weeks after the fatal stabbing at Northside High School. Jacksonville parent Anthony Sloane says talking directly to the youth about their perspectives will ultimately provide...
travelawaits.com
The New International Food Trail You Need To Experience In North Carolina
Whether you are planning a trip to North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, driving on US Highway 17 between Wilmington and New Bern, or visiting loved ones at Camp Lejeune, eating in Jacksonville is a must, and it just got even better with the launching of the new Jacksonville International Food Trail. Jacksonville is a true melting pot of people, culture, and food and is an exceptional hidden culinary gem.
WITN
What’s for dinner? Nash brings hot chicken to the East
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the question that has plagued households for centuries on end... “What are we having for dinner?”. On ENC at Three we are making that decision easy by bringing the tastes and smells from our local spots to your screens. Kicking things off is...
Touch-A-Truck event coming to Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Some unique vehicles are coming to a special event happening at Grainger Stadium. On October 29, the 5th Annual Touch a Truck for treats will be held at Grainger Stadium. Touch-A-Truck for Treats is a family-based event where the community can see, touch and climb aboard and learn about various trucks […]
WITN
Chamber Connection: Fun times ahead in Farmville
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three is bringing the experts on your towns to your TVs with a segment called Chamber Connection. Lori Drake serves as the executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce. She stopped by the Greenville studio to catch everyone up on the happenings in the town.
