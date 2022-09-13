The Tastes of Cape Cod at Honey Salt
They are both a favorite of locals and tourists because of their tasty farm to table menu. But they're also known for their farm table dinners and they have another one coming up. Honey Salt's Executive Chef, Sterling Buckley joins Mercedes Martinez to give her a taste of Cape Pod seafood style.
