Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for information in trash dumping

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Flint man accused of fatal Tyler shooting in May indicted

TYLER, Texas — A Flint man accused of shooting and killing another man in May after wrestling with each other during an argument has been indicted for murder. A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment against Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, of Flint, on Aug. 18 for a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Austin Lee Deweerdlt, 33, of Tyler, on May 30.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 14 – Sept. 16

Deputies on Thursday arrested John Paul Latham, 43, of Winona, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Latham remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Deputies on Thursday arrested Christian Perez, 22, of Jacksonville, on a charge of evading arrest...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Marshall, TX

Police Officers in Marshall, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers Facebook page, it was September 5, 2022, when the two suspects you'll see in the video below allegedly decided to engage in theft "at a business located in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Dr."
MARSHALL, TX
KICKS 105

Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
CUSHING, TX
KLTV

Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money. According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

Local police pup gets body armor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – K9 Kilo with the Jacksonville Police Department has been equipped with a bullet and stab-proof vest. The vest was a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit that provides vests for dogs in law enforcement. Kilo’s body armor is custom fitted, American made and National Institute of Justice certified. […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

CBS19

