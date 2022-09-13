Read full article on original website
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy BirthdayTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation says thank you for your service to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IITour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
Tyler man indicted for arson in fire that killed his disabled brother
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been indicted for arson causing death in the May house fire that killed his brother. Robert Harrison Johnson IV, 32, was indicted on Aug. 25 and a jury trial has been set for his case for Nov. 14. According to an affidavit, Johnson told investigators “spirits” prevented […]
Jacksonville man arrested after flipping stolen 4-wheeler during pursuit
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was arrested after being pursued by deputies and used a four-wheeler to flee. Deputies were patrolling the area of CR 1519 when they reported to have observed a man riding a four-wheeler. Officials said when they tried to stop him, the man fled south on FM 768. […]
Tyler man accused of causing house fire that killed half-brother with special needs indicted on arson
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from May 2022. A Tyler man accused of causing a house fire with a lit cigarette that killed his half-brother with special needs in May has been indicted for arson. Grand jurors handed down the indictment for Robert Harrison Johnson...
East Texas woman admits to shooting boyfriend during traffic stop, officials say
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman has been arrested for murder after admitting to shooting her boyfriend during a traffic stop, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scogin Reynolds, 47 of Lufkin, was stopped by Hudson Police on Thursday for speeding and officials said during the roadside interview the officer […]
Police looking for information in trash dumping
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
Flint man accused of fatal Tyler shooting in May indicted
TYLER, Texas — A Flint man accused of shooting and killing another man in May after wrestling with each other during an argument has been indicted for murder. A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment against Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, of Flint, on Aug. 18 for a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Austin Lee Deweerdlt, 33, of Tyler, on May 30.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 14 – Sept. 16
Deputies on Thursday arrested John Paul Latham, 43, of Winona, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Latham remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Deputies on Thursday arrested Christian Perez, 22, of Jacksonville, on a charge of evading arrest...
Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Marshall, TX
Police Officers in Marshall, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers Facebook page, it was September 5, 2022, when the two suspects you'll see in the video below allegedly decided to engage in theft "at a business located in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Dr."
Tyler man accused of severely burning child in bathtub indicted
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of placing a 4-year-old child in a hot bathtub water, causing third-degree burns that required the boy to be intubated and placed on a ventilator has been indicted. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, was indicted on Aug. 11 on a charge of injury...
Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district. In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position...
Smith County Constable leaving position to become ISD police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is resigning from his position to serve as police chief of a school district. “This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a school administer at West Sabine ISD and it has created a distance barrier. I was presented with […]
Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
KLTV
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money. According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.
Sheriff: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, at 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at Highway 64 and CR 4125. An officer-involved shooting occurred and a man died at the scene, he said. The sheriff […]
PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
Officials: Two East Texans caught stealing mobile home parts, saws
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jefferson man and woman were arrested for theft of saws and mobile home parts, according to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A keen-eyed citizen noticed that the two were on a Hardy Holcomb Road property and contacted the property owner. The owner told this observant civilian that their property was […]
Man arrested for unlawful carrying of firearm after East Texas pursuit
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old man from Louisiana was arrested in East Texas Monday night for multiple charges after a pursuit, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy initiated a traffic stop, when the driver of the car, who was identified as Willie Johnson, “decided he did not want […]
East Texas police looking to identify man accused of committing bank fraud
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of committing fraud at a local bank in Kilgore. The Kilgore Police Department shared photos of the man on Tuesday who allegedly targeted the Vera Bank. If you have any information regarding this individual’s identity, please contact detective Joseph […]
Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murder
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was indicted for a murder that happened in Tyler on Memorial Day. 29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested on June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt and indicted on Aug. 18. Deweerdt was fatally shot on Memorial Day after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, […]
Local police pup gets body armor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – K9 Kilo with the Jacksonville Police Department has been equipped with a bullet and stab-proof vest. The vest was a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit that provides vests for dogs in law enforcement. Kilo’s body armor is custom fitted, American made and National Institute of Justice certified. […]
