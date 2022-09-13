Read full article on original website
Donald E. Diener III
Donald E. Diener III, 26, of Shelby, died on September 13, 2022. Donald was born December 11, 1995 to Donald E. Diener Jr and Juanita (Noblet) Diener in Bucyrus. He graduated from Wynford High School in 2015 where he played tight end and kicker on their football team. A few years after graduation, Donald moved to Shelby and began working as a press operator for Teijin Automotive Industries in Carey.
Julie Ann Eldridge
Julie Ann Eldridge, age 63, passed away peacefully at Altercare of Bucyrus September 11. Julie was born to the late Herbert and Elaine (Sommers) Spengler January 26, 1959 in Van Wert Ohio. Julie is preceded in death by her parents. Julie is survived by son, Michael (Kasie Frank) Eldridge; brother,...
Galion Oktoberfest Gospel Stage again this year
GALION—For the second year in a row, Galion Oktoberfest Thursday entertainment platform will feature all Christian groups. But Thursday’s Gospel Music Stage co-organizers Carol Kable and Bill Seymour would rather not refer to the stage venue as “entertainment.” And those bringing the songs are not “performers” as much as minstrels, music ministers, and worship leaders.
Crestline Harvest Festival royalty was crowned Thursday night
CRESTLINE—Congratulations to our Pageant Winners! Please look for these young ladies at the Harvest Festival this weekend and wish them a congratulations!
Firelands FCU supports local Junior Fair Livestock sales with $31,500 donation
BELLEVUE—Each year, Firelands Federal Credit Union (Firelands FCU) attends local Junior Fair Livestock sales to help support the children and young adults in the communities we serve. This fair season, Firelands FCU donated a total amount of $31,500 towards 43 large livestock projects, including two grand champions and 23...
North Central State College receives approval for Bachelor of Science in Nursing
MANSFIELD—North Central State College has received approval to confer a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN) as a completion degree for students who have completed their Associate Degree in Registered Nursing. Approval for the completion program was granted to allow NC State to continue working closely with area...
Jones Graduates from U.S. Chamber Foundation Education and Workforce Fellowship Program
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is pleased to announce Miranda Jones, Executive Director of the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce has graduated from the fifth cohort of its premiere business leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.
Chess and Interscholastic Extracurricular Eligibility discussed at this month’s Wynford Board of Education meeting
BUCYRUS—The Wynford board of education held their monthly meeting on Monday night. To start the meeting, Wynford sophomore Jacob Jennings spoke to the board about chess club. Back in his eighth-grade year during Covid, Jennings found himself with fifteen or twenty minutes to spare during his thirty-minute activity period...
Freese Center up in air but $15 million dollar Sports Complex underway in Mansfield
MANSFIELD—As Galion struggles to make an event center a reality, the Mansfield YMCA announced today that they are building their own sports complex. Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and...
Sunflowers at Galion company have special story to tell
GALION – The sunflower fields at Covert Manufacturing are brightening the days of area residents – and paying homage to a man who worshipped the bright yellow flowers. Symbols of summer. A tribute to the late J.D. Covert. And the brainchild of Covert’s great-granddaughter, Chanel Hipp, who is now running the longtime family firm on the east side of town with her mother and brother.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Honey Creek Wind Project
I attended the August 10 meeting hosted by APEX regarding the Honey Creek Wind project being proposed for Crawford County. The meeting ended leaving me with more questions than answers. The following are examples:. Dr. Jeff Ellenbogen spoke of a Canadian study on wind turbines and how doctors determined there...
Local companies complete renovation of Heise Park & Unckrich Stadium
GALION – Heise Park and the grounds around Unckrich Stadium received some welcome renovations, thanks to grant funding and the work of local companies. Included in the improvements were revamping and resurfacing the parking lot, new fencing, fresh paint, upgraded lighting, replacement tarps for the track, and the installation of security cameras around the stadium.
Family farm introduces mums to its “ever-growing” fall lineup
MARION – “Mum’s” the word at High Tunnel Poultry & Farm. The family operation, halfway between Bucyrus and Marion, is brimming with fall’s favorite flower. Thousands of nine-inch pots and more than 60 varieties, all grown and potted this year in three “high tunnel” greenhouses starting back in June.
All Crawford County mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales move to online only
BUCYRUS—Beginning in October of this year, ALL mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales will be online. Sales will remain on Fridays at 11:00AM and posted to the auction website as Order of Sales are received from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court. This is based on mandates by the State of Ohio. Information on how to bid on a property can be found at the Sheriff’s Office website, crawfordcountysheriffohio.com. Click on the menu button at the top left on the home page and select “Sheriff Sales”. Additional information regarding online sales and to view properties for Sale by the Sheriff can be found at the auction website, crawford.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov.
OVI Checkpoint on Mount Vernon Ave. tonight
MARION—The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with The Marion Police Department and The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. tonight on Mount Vernon Ave east of Forest Lawn Dr. in the City of Marion.
Morrow BOE requests help
MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Board of Elections is asking for your help. If you’ve moved, please make sure they have your new address. Added or removed a PO Box? Please update that as well. You can still sign up to be a poll worker for the...
One person injured in single vehicle crash
BUCYRUS—On Thursday at 9:58 AM Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Whetstone Fire, Bucyrus Fire, and Lifefirst responded to a one-vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 19 east of Harper Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that Dawn Bader was traveling eastbound on State Route 19 when she...
Buckeye Central dominates net, downs Bucyrus
NEW WASHINGTON — Buckeye Central had a dominant night at the net for coach Missy McDougal Thursday against Bucyrus. The most dominant of the crew is a girl she knows very well, her daughter Mia. Mia McDougal controlled the net with 18 kills, but four other BC players contributed...
Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Sunny skies with highs in the 80s
BUCYRUS—Sunny skies for most of the weekend with a chance of rain on Sunday night. Highs in the 80s. Here is your National Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—Mostly sunny, with a high of 83. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Saturday Night—Mostly clear, with...
