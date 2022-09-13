ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Mayor Brown & Krog Group announce resumption of $112 million conversion of former TRICO plant into Trico Building Apartments

 3 days ago
2 On Your Side

Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage

Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to renovate the Lewiston Event Center and convert it into a self-storage facility. Developer Vick Singh Ghotra said he intends to make “about 300 units” available inside the building at 845 Cayuga St....
LEWISTON, NY
buffalorising.com

City Plans to Demo Commodore Perry Homes

For years, there have been talks about what the future beholds for the Commodore Perry Homes, as they sat derelict, surrounded by a number of new developments. Now, Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning have announced that the intention is to demolish the uninhabited building project. To that end, the City has applied for funding through the Restore New York Grant Program, to get the wrecking ball swinging.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

UPDATE: TOO LATE!!! Demolition commences. Preservation effort is thwarted.

Update: It’s a sad day for Buffalo! An injunction to prevent the demolition was filed yesterday – yet the demolition crews are not wasting any time getting to work, dismantling the previously damaged wall of the Great Northern grain elevator. The demolition of the structure will take months – there is still a sliver of hope, but it looks as if the City now be partially blamed for not preventing this monumental loss.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Many newsmakers at YBPA fall membership meeting

Greenway updates, Old Fort Niagara challenges discussed. A number of items of interest were discussed at Tuesday’s fall meeting of the Youngstown Business and Professional Association, held in the Officer’s Club at Fort Niagara State Park. •Niagara River Greenway Executive Director Greg Stevens updated visitors on the Experience...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
beckersspine.com

Excelsior Orthopaedics opens New York location

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopaedics is expanding its footprint with a new location, Buffalo Business First reported Sept. 15. The practice is opening a 3,500-square-foot site at Sahlen's Sports Park, a 200,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, the report said. Excelsior will offer services including physical therapy and sports training at the location.
BUFFALO, NY
Byron Brown
wnypapers.com

'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29

Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Discarded stoneware reveals secrets of 19th century Western New York

Members of the public will be able to explore Western New York’s hidden history – as revealed by its stoneware pottery treasures – at the History Center of Niagara on Sept. 29. Peter Jablonski, an avid “privy digger” and historical researcher, and David Potter, a lifelong collector of historic stoneware, will present a program titled “History & Mystery of the Early Decorated Stoneware Potteries of the Queen City, 1834-1896.”
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

UB department of music, BPO collaborate to commemorate Lukas Foss

Lukas Foss (1922-2009) was a composer, conductor, pianist and visionary whose legendary contributions to the Buffalo arts scene were transformative. From 1963-70, Foss served as the music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), championing the works of living composers and 20th century music. In 1964, he co-founded and served as co-director of the Center for Creative and Performing Arts at the University at Buffalo, where he ushered in innovative works and performances for more than two decades.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York

Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant

I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce announces gala awardees

The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, along with elected leaders, will honor three outstanding recipients for the 2022 Niagara River Region Chamber Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Niagara Falls Country Club. President Jennifer Pauly said, “The past few years have been incredibly challenging for the business...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

