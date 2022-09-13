Mayor Brown & Krog Group announce resumption of $112 million conversion of former TRICO plant into Trico Building Apartments

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
wnypapers.com
Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage
Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to renovate the Lewiston Event Center and convert it into a self-storage facility. Developer Vick Singh Ghotra said he intends to make “about 300 units” available inside the building at 845 Cayuga St....
buffalorising.com
City Plans to Demo Commodore Perry Homes
For years, there have been talks about what the future beholds for the Commodore Perry Homes, as they sat derelict, surrounded by a number of new developments. Now, Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning have announced that the intention is to demolish the uninhabited building project. To that end, the City has applied for funding through the Restore New York Grant Program, to get the wrecking ball swinging.
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, September 16th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: City of Buffalo considering eminent domain to take over South Park Ave. properties; new Executive Chef for Oliver’s; Coffee & Stone Café opening in NT; Roswell Park & Buffalo Black Nurses job fair.
buffalorising.com
UPDATE: TOO LATE!!! Demolition commences. Preservation effort is thwarted.
Update: It’s a sad day for Buffalo! An injunction to prevent the demolition was filed yesterday – yet the demolition crews are not wasting any time getting to work, dismantling the previously damaged wall of the Great Northern grain elevator. The demolition of the structure will take months – there is still a sliver of hope, but it looks as if the City now be partially blamed for not preventing this monumental loss.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo & Niagara Falls 'light up' to celebrate 75th anniversary of Aspire of Western New York
On Sept. 19, 1947, Aspire of Western New York, formerly known as Cerebral Palsy of Western New York, was officially incorporated. After extensive growth in both physical locations and services provided, Aspire will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Sept. 19. In honor of this achievement, the dome of Buffalo City...
wnypapers.com
Many newsmakers at YBPA fall membership meeting
Greenway updates, Old Fort Niagara challenges discussed. A number of items of interest were discussed at Tuesday’s fall meeting of the Youngstown Business and Professional Association, held in the Officer’s Club at Fort Niagara State Park. •Niagara River Greenway Executive Director Greg Stevens updated visitors on the Experience...
beckersspine.com
Excelsior Orthopaedics opens New York location
Buffalo, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopaedics is expanding its footprint with a new location, Buffalo Business First reported Sept. 15. The practice is opening a 3,500-square-foot site at Sahlen's Sports Park, a 200,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, the report said. Excelsior will offer services including physical therapy and sports training at the location.
wnypapers.com
'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29
Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
wnypapers.com
Discarded stoneware reveals secrets of 19th century Western New York
Members of the public will be able to explore Western New York’s hidden history – as revealed by its stoneware pottery treasures – at the History Center of Niagara on Sept. 29. Peter Jablonski, an avid “privy digger” and historical researcher, and David Potter, a lifelong collector of historic stoneware, will present a program titled “History & Mystery of the Early Decorated Stoneware Potteries of the Queen City, 1834-1896.”
Upscale senior living campus developer eyes $50 million Amherst project
AMHERST, N.Y. — Omni Smart Living has targeted a northeastern Amherst parcel for a $50 million senior independent living campus. The privately held, Cleveland-based company also is considering a second suburban site for another senior independent living campus, said Gary Bailes, Omni vice president of development. “We are all...
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
Construction resumes on development at former Trico Plant in Downtown Buffalo
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Krog Group announced construction has resumed on the development at the former Trico Plant in Downtown Buffalo.
Resident speaks out against Bitcoin buying natural gas power plant
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Public Service Commission is allowing a crypto mining company to buy a natural gas power plant in North Tonawanda. The plant runs on fossil fuels and is causing concern among many North Tonawanda residents. Deborah Gondek, a member of North Tonawanda’s Climate Smart Task Force, and Chris Murawski, Executive Director […]
Perry Projects makeover: Plans discussed for demolition, renovation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is now focusing its plans to transform one of its complexes, which has been regarded as a major eyesore for a long time. 2 On Your Side learned more on what to expect for the Perry Projects in the Old First...
wnypapers.com
UB department of music, BPO collaborate to commemorate Lukas Foss
Lukas Foss (1922-2009) was a composer, conductor, pianist and visionary whose legendary contributions to the Buffalo arts scene were transformative. From 1963-70, Foss served as the music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), championing the works of living composers and 20th century music. In 1964, he co-founded and served as co-director of the Center for Creative and Performing Arts at the University at Buffalo, where he ushered in innovative works and performances for more than two decades.
Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York
Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
wnypapers.com
Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce announces gala awardees
The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, along with elected leaders, will honor three outstanding recipients for the 2022 Niagara River Region Chamber Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Niagara Falls Country Club. President Jennifer Pauly said, “The past few years have been incredibly challenging for the business...
Creating generational wealth in Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue community
A local real estate agent says it is his vision to promote home ownership to people living in Buffalo's East Side neighborhoods.
