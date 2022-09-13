ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

wnypapers.com

Family Promise of WNY to hold 7th annual 'Choctoberfest' at Flying Bison

Event to raise funds to help families experiencing homelessness. Family Promise of WNY (FPWNY), a community organization providing emergency shelter and support to families experiencing homelessness, will host its seventh annual “Choctoberfest.” The “celebration of all things beer and chocolate” will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Flying Bison Brewing Co., located at 840 Seneca St., Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
thevillagerny.com

Borderland Fest. in East Aurora

Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
EAST AURORA, NY
wnypapers.com

NACC to stage opera Oct. 21 & 23

Puccini's masterpiece "La Bohème" is coming to the stage at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Organizers said, “This passionate, timeless and indelible story of love among young artists in Paris can stake its claim as the world’s most beautiful and popular opera ever written. Sung in Italian, the story follows the lives of artists who have chosen to take up residence in the Latin quarter of Paris.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Record crowd at 'Lewiston Jeopardy'

The Historical Association of Lewiston held its third annual “Lewison Jeopardy” fundraising event Thursday night at the Brickyard Brewing Company. A capacity crowd – actually spilling into the contestant area – came out to watch four teams of local celebrities compete for bragging rights. Squads were captained by Village of Lewiston Mayor Anne Welch (team members included Deputy Mayor Victor Eydt and Historian Russ Piper), Sandy Blackwell Yates (Ralph Borelli and Tim Miller), Curt Stuart (Michael Vitch and former Clerk Amy Salada) and Peter Coppins (Trustee Daniel Gibson and Bill McEvoy).
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills Mafia Boat Parade to set sail this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans are taking their love of the team to the water this weekend for the first-ever Bills Mafia Boat Parade. Ashleigh Dopp and Brandon Bova of Buffalo Cycle Boats are hosting the event. They joined News 4 at 4 on Wednesday to talk more about it. The full interview can […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 16 - September 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Buffalo Sabres will hold a Fan Fest on Saturday and Sunday. The Fan Fest events will take place in Alumni Plaza and the Lexus Club at KeyBank Center. On Saturday the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the Fan Fest, the Sabres, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins will participate in a Prospects Challenge that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. There will be a round-robin tournament with prospects from each team playing in games at LECOM Harborcenter. You can find more information on the Fan Fest here and more information on the Prospects Challenge here.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce announces gala awardees

The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, along with elected leaders, will honor three outstanding recipients for the 2022 Niagara River Region Chamber Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Niagara Falls Country Club. President Jennifer Pauly said, “The past few years have been incredibly challenging for the business...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

'Meatball Street Brawl VI' scheduled for Sept. 25

16 local restaurants competing in Buffalo’s tastiest food competition; event has raised more than $100,000 for local charities. The clock is ticking, the sauce is simmering and the stage is set for Western New York’s new favorite September Sunday tradition. “Meatball Street Brawl” – “Buffalo’s tastiest food competition”...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Featured News

Full free edition: The Tribune-Sentinel for Sept. 16, 2022. Full free edition: The Tribune-Sentinel for Sept. 16, 2022. Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage. Fri, Sep 16th 2022 11:15 am. Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston's Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to...
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Coffee & Stone Café plans North Tonawanda site on Webster

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Coffee & Stone Café is planning a September opening in North Tonawanda in space vacated late last year by Spot Coffee. The coffee shop at 54 Webster St., across from the Riviera Theatre, will fill a void on the block left with the departure of Spot in February 2021 as well as the closure later that year of Lou’s Restaurant at 73 Webster.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Many newsmakers at YBPA fall membership meeting

Greenway updates, Old Fort Niagara challenges discussed. A number of items of interest were discussed at Tuesday’s fall meeting of the Youngstown Business and Professional Association, held in the Officer’s Club at Fort Niagara State Park. •Niagara River Greenway Executive Director Greg Stevens updated visitors on the Experience...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29

Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

UB department of music, BPO collaborate to commemorate Lukas Foss

Lukas Foss (1922-2009) was a composer, conductor, pianist and visionary whose legendary contributions to the Buffalo arts scene were transformative. From 1963-70, Foss served as the music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), championing the works of living composers and 20th century music. In 1964, he co-founded and served as co-director of the Center for Creative and Performing Arts at the University at Buffalo, where he ushered in innovative works and performances for more than two decades.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Has #6 Most Self-Absorbed People in America

Are the people of Buffalo pretentious? Are Western New Yorkers obsessed with themselves? A new survey claims that Buffalo is the most 'beauty-obsessed' city in New York State. In fact, Buffalo ranks as the sixth self-obsessed place in the United States of America. Social media, of course, cannot help people...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

An impressive history, a promising future

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
BUFFALO, NY

