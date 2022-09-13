Read full article on original website
Injuries Reported after Car Accident on Mission Road [San Diego, CA]
Several Hurt in Auto Collision on Olive Hills Road. Around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a collision on South Mission and Olive Hills Road. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear at this time. Eventually, paramedics arrived at the scene and discovered one victim with injuries. However, the victim...
Man Killed, Woman Injured in Solo-Car Crash on Greenfield Drive [El Cajon, CA]
EL CAJON, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Monday morning, one man was killed and a woman was injured in a solo-car crash on Greenfield Drive. Officers responded to scene just before 2:00 a.m., in the 1500 block of Greenfield Drive near North 3rd Street. For reasons under investigation,...
Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Encinitas Boulevard [Encinitas, CA]
ENCINITAS, CA (September 15, 2022) – Monday morning, a pedestrian accident on Encinitas Boulevard claimed the life of a 79-year-old man. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard. According to reports, the pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by...
One Hospitalized after Car Crash on College Avenue [San Diego, CA]
Traffic Accident near Cresita Drive Left One Woman Seriously Hurt. The incident happened on September 2nd, at around 11:02 p.m., near the 4900 block of College Avenue. According to initial reports, a Toyota Camry, driven by a 21-year-old woman, made a U-turn causing a police vehicle in the area to strike its left front. The police vehicle then struck two parked vehicles in the area.
Officer Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on Friars Road [San Diego, CA]
DUI Driver Injures SDPD Officer in Traffic Accident on Mission Valley Drive. The collision occurred on September 5th, at around 4:30 a.m., near the 9600 block of Friars Road. According to reports, a 47-year-old woman in a 2013 Range Rover rear-ended a police cruiser. The cruiser was then pushed into another vehicle. The impact of the collision left the officer with injuries.
Driver Arrested after DUI Crash on Nimitz Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
One Detained after DUI Collision near Chatsworth Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., on August 27th near Chatsworth Boulevard. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a power pole in the area. Following preliminary investigations, one person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the...
One Injured in Pedestrian Collision on Broadway [Chula Vista, CA]
Jaywalking Accident near E Street Left One Casualty. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., near E Street, per Chula Vista authorities. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a 63-year-old man who was walking in the area. Responding medical personnel transported the pedestrian to a hospital for non-life-threatening...
Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Rancho Bernardo [San Diego, CA]
Traffic Accident on Bernardo Center Drive Left One Dead. The fatal accident happened at the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive. According to the investigators, a white minivan hit the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to...
