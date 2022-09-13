ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

L.A. Weekly

Fatal Car Accident on Interstate 80 [Richmond, CA]

Lanes Reopen after Deadly Car Crash near Hilltop Drive. The incident happened around 2:49 a.m., near Hilltop Drive on August 31st. At this time, the events leading up to to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that at least one victim was killed in the accident. Although, authorities have not yet released their identity.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 hospitalized, 1 critical, after collision on Tully Road in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said three people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles on Tully Road Friday afternoon that may have resulted from a police chase.ALSO READ: Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary SchoolSan Jose police tweeted that they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. about two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road in East San Jose, causing injuries to the vehicle occupants.Police said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

4-6 people injured after car crashes into Bay Area Trader Joe’s

Four-to-six people are injured after a car crashed into a Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KTLA sister station KRON4. The store is located at 22224 Redwood Road. CHP said a silver Toyota Avalon drove through the entrance of the store and ended up at the checkout lanes. Four […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout

SAN LEANDRO --  A  25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday.  He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
KRON4 News

2 children among 4 injured in Daly City balcony collapse

(KRON) — A balcony collapsed in Daly City on Friday with two adults and two children on it at the time. All four were treated for injuries on the scene and transported by ambulance to a trauma center, according to a media advisory from the North County Fire Authority. The structure was described as a […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County

SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Passenger Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-680 in Pleasanton

A passenger was killed, and a driver suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Pleasanton, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident took place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, on northbound Interstate 680 near the Bernal Avenue offramp, officials reported. Details on the Crash in Pleasanton That Killed...
PLEASANTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

James Johnson Killed in Hit-and-Run on Capitola Road [Santa Cruz, CA]

Jessica Thompson Arrested after Fatal DUI Collision near 7th Avenue. The fatal collision happened around 10:10 p.m. in the area of Capitola Road and 7th Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, Johnson was crossing Capitola Road in a motorized wheelchair when he was struck by a 1999 Mercedez-Benz. The driver of the Mercedez-Benz, Jessica Thompson, then fled the scene of the collision without rendering aid to the victim.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

