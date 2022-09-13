SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said three people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles on Tully Road Friday afternoon that may have resulted from a police chase.ALSO READ: Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary SchoolSan Jose police tweeted that they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. about two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road in East San Jose, causing injuries to the vehicle occupants.Police said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO