Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
LSU one of several schools trending for five-star athlete
LSU’s 2023 recruiting class already ranks as the seventh-best in the country, per the 247Sports Composite, but it could be about to get even better. The Tigers are in the mix for several of the top uncommitted prospects, and they’re trending for one of them. LSU, alongside South Carolina and Michigan, is trending for five-star Archbishop Carroll (Washington, D.C.) athlete Nyckoles Harbor.
SEC Round-Up: Georgia, Tennessee Ordered to Cancel Games with Oklahoma
Auburn names interim AD, Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z has LSU baller who just landed a major shoe deal, Eli Manning trolls brother's former school, Finebaum says Aggies in 'must-win' situation, Hogs and Vols won't hook up on diamond for second straight year, and much more
LSU Set to Host Trio of IMG Academy Prospects This Weekend
Tigers dipping into the IMG Academy talent pool, hosting pair of 5-stars headlined by 2023 EDGE Samuel M'Pemba
Greg McElroy offers stern warning to Alabama ahead of challenging stretch
College football analyst, and former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy made a recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Crimson Tide’s most recent performance against Texas. Alabama entered the game 21-point favorites and exited with a narrow one-point victory, and ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi asked McElroy just how vulnerable the Crimson Tide are following their latest performance.
Jameis Winston lands on injury report ahead of Week 2
Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a fantastic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Unfortunately, it appears as if he may have picked up an injury along the way that could throw his status for the Saints Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt.
Video shows Curtis football player plowing into referee
According to John Curtis Patriots head coach J. T. Curtis, the official report filed by the referee said the collision was a complete accident.
Tennessee football commit Ayden Bussell to continue celebration with Vols visit after crazy win
Ayden Bussell could hardly contain his excitement. Mt. Juliet's coaches and players stormed the field as the Golden Bears kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to beat White County 45-43 and the three-star Tennessee football commitment was right in the middle of the celebration. WEEK 5 SCORESTennessee high school football scores for...
Top 50 SF Kaden Cooper recaps LSU official visit
2023 The Skill Factory four-star small forward Kaden Cooper was in Baton Rouge for an official visit this past weekend. How'd the visit go and where do the Tigers stand? Head inside for the latest from him!
Geaux Tiger! Flau’jae Johnson, Rapper and LSU Freshman Baller, Inks Puma Deal
Flau’jae Johnson, the self-proclaimed “elite two-way star in hip-hop and hoops,” has signed a show deal with Puma family. The partnership comes before the freshman at Louisiana State University has even played in her first NCAA game. According to Boardroom TV, Puma has strategically been “retooling its...
Areas of concern ahead of Alabama's Week 3 matchup against Louisiana Monroe
Alabama hasn’t had an issue with smaller programs since Nick Saban first arrived. With that said, the Tide did lose at the hands of Louisiana Monroe back in 2007. Since then, the Tide hasn’t dropped a similar game. Coach Saban treats all of his opponents the same regardless...
2025 forward Tylis Jordan talks LSU visit, early recruitment
Shiloh (Ga.) forward Tylis Jordan was at LSU last weekend for a visit, getting a chance to spend time around Matt McMahon's staff. What'd he think about his time in Baton Rouge? Head inside for his take!
College football coverage map: Fan guide through the Week 3 slate
College football fans will have plenty of games to watch heading into the Week 3 slate. Although it may be hard to top last week’s overall shenanigans, you still have some college football games to watch in Week 3. Odds are, we are not seeing three teams ranked inside...
Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne feels “a lot better” about week two role
The Patriots’ season opener was not the best showing for the team, leaving many more questions left unanswered than before the game. One of the biggest takeaways was second-year receiver, Kendrick Bourne’s lack of involvement throughout the game. He would hit the field for the first time in the fourth quarter, making an impact immediately with a 41-yard reception. But he would only join the offense for one more snap.
