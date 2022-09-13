The Patriots’ season opener was not the best showing for the team, leaving many more questions left unanswered than before the game. One of the biggest takeaways was second-year receiver, Kendrick Bourne’s lack of involvement throughout the game. He would hit the field for the first time in the fourth quarter, making an impact immediately with a 41-yard reception. But he would only join the offense for one more snap.

