White House renews call to ‘remove’ Section 230 liability shield
The president can’t get rid of the Section 230 liability shield without Congressional action.
crowdfundinsider.com
Senator Elizabeth Warren Challenges Administrations Posture on Digital Assets: They Threaten Overall Economic Stability
The crypto ecosystem has the capacity to undermine our national security, worsen the climate crisis, harm consumers and retail investors, and threaten overall economic stability - Sen. Elizabeth Warren Click to Tweet. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat that sits on the Senate Banking Committee, is not convinced about the Biden...
On This Day: Environmental NGO Greenpeace founded
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1812, Russians set fire to Moscow in an effort to keep out Napoleon and his invading French troops. In 1954, the famous scene in which Marilyn Monroe is shown laughing as her skirt is blown up by a blast of air from a subway vent was shot during the filming of The Seven Year Itch. The scene infuriated her husband, Joe DiMaggio, who felt it was exhibitionist. The couple divorced a short time later.
Nakate: Leaders are missing the human face of climate change
NEW YORK (AP) — Vanessa Nakate’s climate activism over the past three years has propelled her to the world stage. Since 2019, Nakate has worked to amplify the voices of African climate activists through a platform she created called Rise Up Movement, spearheaded an initiative to stop the deforestation of African rainforests and launched the Vash Greens Schools Project, which aims to install solar panels in remote areas of her home country, Uganda.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook discusses China & censorship with Republicans
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple CEOTim Cook met with Republican House Leaders on Wednesday in a private meeting to discuss Big Tech issues including censorship, China, and privacy.
'Betrayal and injustice': U.N. secretary general says global climate change response is falling short
NEW YORK — United Nations Secretary General António Guterres delivered a stark message demanding more aggressive action to mitigate climate change at the beginning of the U.N. General Assembly. Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Guterres decried “the sheer inadequacy of the global response to the climate crisis.”...
