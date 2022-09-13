Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Project Hope paints its way to $100,000 in donations
A local contractor’s dedication to the community now has 100,000 reasons to celebrate its efforts to brighten the lives of others. More than a dozen volunteers with Project Hope (Helping Others Paint Exteriors) spent last Saturday in Wheatfield giving a Ward Road residence a fresh coat of paint to help a neighbor in need.
wnypapers.com
HART hosts its second 'Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia' seminar
The Home Assistance Referral Team is hosting a seminar titled “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” The free event is being offered to all caregivers enrolled in HART, and is also open to the public. It will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the John Duke Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. Light refreshments will be served.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo & Niagara Falls 'light up' to celebrate 75th anniversary of Aspire of Western New York
On Sept. 19, 1947, Aspire of Western New York, formerly known as Cerebral Palsy of Western New York, was officially incorporated. After extensive growth in both physical locations and services provided, Aspire will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Sept. 19. In honor of this achievement, the dome of Buffalo City...
wnypapers.com
Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce announces gala awardees
The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, along with elected leaders, will honor three outstanding recipients for the 2022 Niagara River Region Chamber Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Niagara Falls Country Club. President Jennifer Pauly said, “The past few years have been incredibly challenging for the business...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Niagara County raises flag for Suicide Prevention Month
The Niagara County Legislature passed a resolution at its Tuesday meeting declaring September as “Suicide Prevention Month” in Niagara County. Earlier on Tuesday, the Suicide Prevention Coalition flag was hoisted at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. Niagara County Director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance...
wnypapers.com
Francis Center hires new director of children's programs
Francis Center, which has been offering educational and emotional support for Niagara Falls children since 1997, has hired Mary Elizabeth Smith, as director of children's programs. She will replace Elizabeth Neumeister, OSF, who recently retired after 25 years as director. Smith will be responsible for supervising daily operations of the...
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA partners with Sunnking to host free e-recycling drive-thru event
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA has partnered with Sunnking to host its annual electronic recycling event scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at the shopping center at 1900 Military Road. Attendees will be able to visit the outlet to drop off their electronics from the convenience of their vehicle.
wnypapers.com
'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29
Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
Discarded stoneware reveals secrets of 19th century Western New York
Members of the public will be able to explore Western New York’s hidden history – as revealed by its stoneware pottery treasures – at the History Center of Niagara on Sept. 29. Peter Jablonski, an avid “privy digger” and historical researcher, and David Potter, a lifelong collector of historic stoneware, will present a program titled “History & Mystery of the Early Decorated Stoneware Potteries of the Queen City, 1834-1896.”
wnypapers.com
Many newsmakers at YBPA fall membership meeting
Greenway updates, Old Fort Niagara challenges discussed. A number of items of interest were discussed at Tuesday’s fall meeting of the Youngstown Business and Professional Association, held in the Officer’s Club at Fort Niagara State Park. •Niagara River Greenway Executive Director Greg Stevens updated visitors on the Experience...
wnypapers.com
Cataract House Park dedicated to honor Underground Railroad history
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the pocket park outside Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park named Heritage Park has been rededicated as Cataract House Park in recognition of the historic hotel and Underground Railroad stop that once sat on that site. The...
wnypapers.com
Record crowd at 'Lewiston Jeopardy'
The Historical Association of Lewiston held its third annual “Lewison Jeopardy” fundraising event Thursday night at the Brickyard Brewing Company. A capacity crowd – actually spilling into the contestant area – came out to watch four teams of local celebrities compete for bragging rights. Squads were captained by Village of Lewiston Mayor Anne Welch (team members included Deputy Mayor Victor Eydt and Historian Russ Piper), Sandy Blackwell Yates (Ralph Borelli and Tim Miller), Curt Stuart (Michael Vitch and former Clerk Amy Salada) and Peter Coppins (Trustee Daniel Gibson and Bill McEvoy).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
UB department of music, BPO collaborate to commemorate Lukas Foss
Lukas Foss (1922-2009) was a composer, conductor, pianist and visionary whose legendary contributions to the Buffalo arts scene were transformative. From 1963-70, Foss served as the music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), championing the works of living composers and 20th century music. In 1964, he co-founded and served as co-director of the Center for Creative and Performing Arts at the University at Buffalo, where he ushered in innovative works and performances for more than two decades.
wnypapers.com
'Meatball Street Brawl VI' scheduled for Sept. 25
16 local restaurants competing in Buffalo’s tastiest food competition; event has raised more than $100,000 for local charities. The clock is ticking, the sauce is simmering and the stage is set for Western New York’s new favorite September Sunday tradition. “Meatball Street Brawl” – “Buffalo’s tastiest food competition”...
wnypapers.com
Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage
Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to renovate the Lewiston Event Center and convert it into a self-storage facility. Developer Vick Singh Ghotra said he intends to make “about 300 units” available inside the building at 845 Cayuga St....
wnypapers.com
Holocaust survivor Sol Messinger, UB alum and professor emeritus, tells his story in new Ken Burns documentary on PBS
Messinger was a passenger on the MS St. Louis, the ship carrying hundreds of Jewish refugees in 1939 that nations, including the US, refused to allow entry. In 1939, Sol Messinger and his parents boarded the MS St. Louis, the ship carrying 900 Jewish refugees who were desperately fleeing Nazi Germany. But no country, including the U.S. and Canada, would allow the ship entry, so it had to return to Europe where the Holocaust was rapidly unfolding.
wnypapers.com
'Elf' the musical will play at Shea's Buffalo Theatre Dec. 26-31
NETworks Presentations, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, and Unique Features bring the hit Broadway musical “Elf” to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre from Dec. 26-31. Tickets for the Buffalo engagement go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Prices start at $33. For more information, visit sheas.org. A press...
wnypapers.com
ECDOH: To flush or not to flush? Protect & preserve your septic system with these reminders during SepticSmart Week
What you put down your toilet can affect the environment. The third week of September is SepticSmart Week, and the Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (ECDEP) are using this opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of properly maintaining and caring for septic systems.
wnypapers.com
Ryan announces funding for security upgrades at Grand Island schools
Officials announce $138,000 safety and security upgrade project throughout Grand Island Central School District. On Friday, New York State Sen. Sean Ryan joined school officials to announce $138,000 in security improvements being made to schools in the Grand Island Central School District. Ryan secured a $112,500 New York State grant to fund the bulk of the cost of the improvements.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions
Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
Comments / 0