Messinger was a passenger on the MS St. Louis, the ship carrying hundreds of Jewish refugees in 1939 that nations, including the US, refused to allow entry. In 1939, Sol Messinger and his parents boarded the MS St. Louis, the ship carrying 900 Jewish refugees who were desperately fleeing Nazi Germany. But no country, including the U.S. and Canada, would allow the ship entry, so it had to return to Europe where the Holocaust was rapidly unfolding.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO