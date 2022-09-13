ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Project Hope paints its way to $100,000 in donations

A local contractor’s dedication to the community now has 100,000 reasons to celebrate its efforts to brighten the lives of others. More than a dozen volunteers with Project Hope (Helping Others Paint Exteriors) spent last Saturday in Wheatfield giving a Ward Road residence a fresh coat of paint to help a neighbor in need.
WHEATFIELD, NY
Discarded stoneware reveals secrets of 19th century Western New York

Members of the public will be able to explore Western New York’s hidden history – as revealed by its stoneware pottery treasures – at the History Center of Niagara on Sept. 29. Peter Jablonski, an avid “privy digger” and historical researcher, and David Potter, a lifelong collector of historic stoneware, will present a program titled “History & Mystery of the Early Decorated Stoneware Potteries of the Queen City, 1834-1896.”
LOCKPORT, NY
Many newsmakers at YBPA fall membership meeting

Greenway updates, Old Fort Niagara challenges discussed. A number of items of interest were discussed at Tuesday’s fall meeting of the Youngstown Business and Professional Association, held in the Officer’s Club at Fort Niagara State Park. •Niagara River Greenway Executive Director Greg Stevens updated visitors on the Experience...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Society
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage

Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to renovate the Lewiston Event Center and convert it into a self-storage facility. Developer Vick Singh Ghotra said he intends to make “about 300 units” available inside the building at 845 Cayuga St....
LEWISTON, NY
Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York

Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Buffalo Has #6 Most Self-Absorbed People in America

Are the people of Buffalo pretentious? Are Western New Yorkers obsessed with themselves? A new survey claims that Buffalo is the most 'beauty-obsessed' city in New York State. In fact, Buffalo ranks as the sixth self-obsessed place in the United States of America. Social media, of course, cannot help people...
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce announces gala awardees

The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, along with elected leaders, will honor three outstanding recipients for the 2022 Niagara River Region Chamber Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Niagara Falls Country Club. President Jennifer Pauly said, “The past few years have been incredibly challenging for the business...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
#Gospel#Ne Niagara Falls
Full free edition: The Tribune-Sentinel for Sept. 16, 2022. Full free edition: The Tribune-Sentinel for Sept. 16, 2022. Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage. Fri, Sep 16th 2022 11:15 am. Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston's Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to...
LEWISTON, NY
Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions

Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29

Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
BUFFALO, NY
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant

I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
BUFFALO, NY
Cataract House Park dedicated to honor Underground Railroad history

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the pocket park outside Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park named Heritage Park has been rededicated as Cataract House Park in recognition of the historic hotel and Underground Railroad stop that once sat on that site. The...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Ryan announces funding for security upgrades at Grand Island schools

Officials announce $138,000 safety and security upgrade project throughout Grand Island Central School District. On Friday, New York State Sen. Sean Ryan joined school officials to announce $138,000 in security improvements being made to schools in the Grand Island Central School District. Ryan secured a $112,500 New York State grant to fund the bulk of the cost of the improvements.
City Plans to Demo Commodore Perry Homes

For years, there have been talks about what the future beholds for the Commodore Perry Homes, as they sat derelict, surrounded by a number of new developments. Now, Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning have announced that the intention is to demolish the uninhabited building project. To that end, the City has applied for funding through the Restore New York Grant Program, to get the wrecking ball swinging.
BUFFALO, NY
UB department of music, BPO collaborate to commemorate Lukas Foss

Lukas Foss (1922-2009) was a composer, conductor, pianist and visionary whose legendary contributions to the Buffalo arts scene were transformative. From 1963-70, Foss served as the music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), championing the works of living composers and 20th century music. In 1964, he co-founded and served as co-director of the Center for Creative and Performing Arts at the University at Buffalo, where he ushered in innovative works and performances for more than two decades.
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara County raises flag for Suicide Prevention Month

The Niagara County Legislature passed a resolution at its Tuesday meeting declaring September as “Suicide Prevention Month” in Niagara County. Earlier on Tuesday, the Suicide Prevention Coalition flag was hoisted at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. Niagara County Director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Holocaust survivor Sol Messinger, UB alum and professor emeritus, tells his story in new Ken Burns documentary on PBS

Messinger was a passenger on the MS St. Louis, the ship carrying hundreds of Jewish refugees in 1939 that nations, including the US, refused to allow entry. In 1939, Sol Messinger and his parents boarded the MS St. Louis, the ship carrying 900 Jewish refugees who were desperately fleeing Nazi Germany. But no country, including the U.S. and Canada, would allow the ship entry, so it had to return to Europe where the Holocaust was rapidly unfolding.
BUFFALO, NY

