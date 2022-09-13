ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Temps Drop Below Average This Week

Below-average temperatures were expected in San Diego County for much of this week before a gradual warming into next weekend, the National Weather Service said Sunday. Gusty west winds from Saturday night and Sunday morning peaked at 35 to 45 mph. Periods of gusty west winds were expected each afternoon...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Blood Bank Reaches ‘Critical' Need For Type O Blood

The San Diego Blood Bank put out a call Monday for donors with type O negative and O positive blood, as the bank has reached "critically low" levels of both. Type O negative is the universal blood type, meaning anyone can receive that type of blood when needed. Type O positive is the most common blood type, which is why hospital demand is always high. Type O blood is the first used in emergencies when a patient's blood type is unknown, and for massive traumas when a large volume of blood is needed quickly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Vista Man Sentenced for Stealing $300K in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits

A Vista man who pleaded guilty to taking more than $300,000 in unemployment benefits intended for those who'd lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in federal prison. Darris Cotton, 30, submitted at least 16 false applications for benefits by using other people's names,...
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
NBC San Diego

This 35-Year-Old Makes 6-Figures Gardening and Teaching About Plants in San Diego

Kevin Espiritu doesn’t believe in having a green thumb. He believes that anyone can learn how to garden with the right tips and tools. Espiritu is the founder and CEO of Epic Gardening. It is a one-stop-shop for a wide range of plant-lovers, from those looking to perfect their tomatoes to others who just want to keep their latest houseplant alive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Pups Paddle Out for Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon

Dozens of dogs showed off their surf skills Sunday in Del Mar for the 17th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon. The yearly competition raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center. But this year, organizers switched things up by holding a special ceremony in honor of shelter pets across the U.S.
DEL MAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Refineries#Construction Maintenance
NBC San Diego

Body Found is ID'd as Missing Escondido Man: Police

The Escondido Police Department announced Monday that a body found in the region has been positively identified as the 71-year-old man who has been missing for more than a month. Stanley Stephens, an Escondido resident who was known to take daily walks near his North Broadway home, was reported missing...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego is a Soccer Town! Wave Set a Record, Loyal Punch Playoff Ticket

It's hard to argue against that title after a fabulous Saturday night that will go down in history as one of the greatest nights on the pitch this town will ever see. San Diego Wave FC played their first match at Snapdragon Stadium in front of 32,000 fans, destroying the previous National Women's Soccer League single-game attendance record by nearly 7,000. It didn't feel like a regular season match. It felt like an EVENT.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy