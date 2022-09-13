The San Diego Blood Bank put out a call Monday for donors with type O negative and O positive blood, as the bank has reached "critically low" levels of both. Type O negative is the universal blood type, meaning anyone can receive that type of blood when needed. Type O positive is the most common blood type, which is why hospital demand is always high. Type O blood is the first used in emergencies when a patient's blood type is unknown, and for massive traumas when a large volume of blood is needed quickly.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO