NBC San Diego
San Diego County Temps Drop Below Average This Week
Below-average temperatures were expected in San Diego County for much of this week before a gradual warming into next weekend, the National Weather Service said Sunday. Gusty west winds from Saturday night and Sunday morning peaked at 35 to 45 mph. Periods of gusty west winds were expected each afternoon...
NBC San Diego
Get Ready For Early Sunsets, San Diego. Here Are the Sunset Times For Fall
After a sweltering end to the summer, San Diego weather may start feeling cool enough to switch your iced pumpkin spice latte to hot as autumn falls upon the Northern Hemisphere. The start of fall also signals earlier sunsets and dwindling hours of sunlight. Here are some key fall and...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Blood Bank Reaches ‘Critical' Need For Type O Blood
The San Diego Blood Bank put out a call Monday for donors with type O negative and O positive blood, as the bank has reached "critically low" levels of both. Type O negative is the universal blood type, meaning anyone can receive that type of blood when needed. Type O positive is the most common blood type, which is why hospital demand is always high. Type O blood is the first used in emergencies when a patient's blood type is unknown, and for massive traumas when a large volume of blood is needed quickly.
NBC San Diego
Vista Man Sentenced for Stealing $300K in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits
A Vista man who pleaded guilty to taking more than $300,000 in unemployment benefits intended for those who'd lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in federal prison. Darris Cotton, 30, submitted at least 16 false applications for benefits by using other people's names,...
NBC San Diego
County Responds to El Cajon's Complaints Over Homeless ‘Dumping' at City Motels
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher encouraged motels in El Cajon to "hold the line" in the face of possible fines for renting out too many rooms to homeless people under the county's voucher program. Last week, Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell claimed the county was...
NBC San Diego
Back-to-Back Bad Bunny Concerts Bring Mad Money to San Diego Businesses
The San Diego Padres are out of town, but Petco Park is coming alive as reggaetón artist Bad Bunny rocks the stage Saturday and Sunday. But will Bad Bunny’s music turn into dollars for businesses in the area?. Some business owners say highly-anticipated concerts like this one gives...
NBC San Diego
This 35-Year-Old Makes 6-Figures Gardening and Teaching About Plants in San Diego
Kevin Espiritu doesn’t believe in having a green thumb. He believes that anyone can learn how to garden with the right tips and tools. Espiritu is the founder and CEO of Epic Gardening. It is a one-stop-shop for a wide range of plant-lovers, from those looking to perfect their tomatoes to others who just want to keep their latest houseplant alive.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Pups Paddle Out for Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon
Dozens of dogs showed off their surf skills Sunday in Del Mar for the 17th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon. The yearly competition raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center. But this year, organizers switched things up by holding a special ceremony in honor of shelter pets across the U.S.
NBC San Diego
Body Found is ID'd as Missing Escondido Man: Police
The Escondido Police Department announced Monday that a body found in the region has been positively identified as the 71-year-old man who has been missing for more than a month. Stanley Stephens, an Escondido resident who was known to take daily walks near his North Broadway home, was reported missing...
NBC San Diego
San Diego is a Soccer Town! Wave Set a Record, Loyal Punch Playoff Ticket
It's hard to argue against that title after a fabulous Saturday night that will go down in history as one of the greatest nights on the pitch this town will ever see. San Diego Wave FC played their first match at Snapdragon Stadium in front of 32,000 fans, destroying the previous National Women's Soccer League single-game attendance record by nearly 7,000. It didn't feel like a regular season match. It felt like an EVENT.
