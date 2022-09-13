ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Animal activists react to Millcreek Animal Control officer’s resignation

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

People are expressing their anger and concern after a decision has been made by Millcreek Township supervisors regarding the employment of an animal control officer that residents say wrongfully killed a stray cat.

For the last month, people in Erie have been demanding justice for Berkeley, but they feel the decision made Tuesday was anything but that.

Millcreek Animal Control officer resigns after allegations of animal mistreatment

A Millcreek Township Animal Enforcement officer has been under investigation for being accused of wrongfully killing a stray cat, according to residents.

Millcreek Township supervisor Kim Clear said the investigation consisted of testimony and video from residents as well as information brought forth by Officer Richard Lyall.

Residents voice concerns to Millcreek Supervisors over stray cat being killed

A decision has finally been made regarding his employment.

“The Millcreek Township supervisors voted unanimously today to have a separation of employment. The memorandum of agreement was between the Millcreek Township, AFSCME, the Union, and Richard Lyall.” Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor.

Millcreek places animal control officer on administrative leave

In exchange for Lyall’s resignation, he will still receive accrued benefits, one month of severance, and health coverage until the end of the year.

But, local animal activists feel that justice for Berkely was not served.

“It’s kind of like a bittersweet outcome, although we’re happy he’s no longer employed and he can’t continue to do these things to other animals, we are also upset that he wasn’t fired outright, and he was given the opportunity to resign,” Tyler Nowosielski, volunteer at the Erie Animal Network.

Nala, Erie Zoo’s African lioness, euthanized

“Highly disappointed. I know that people are upset about this for several reasons. They feel that they let Lyall slip through their fingers,” Sandy Traphagen, animal activist.

Clear said before hiring another officer, they will work closely with local animal groups to ensure an incident like this will never happen again.

“Millcreek is going to be better moving forward. We have a lot of work to do. Millcreek Township will be working with the Humane Society, with the ANNA Shelter, and with Erie Animal Network in order to make sure that we are dealing with our animals in Millcreek in the most humane way,” Clear added.

Clear also said that Millcreek Township will be taking time before refilling the position of the animal enforcement officer.

YourErie

Experts, Erie leaders discuss Marijuana Pardon Project

Experts and community leaders are discussing efforts being made to remove convictions of minor marijuana use from records, designed to give people a second chance. Briaunna Malone joins was live with more on the project and how it will make an impact in the community. The Marijuana Pardon Project will act as a form of […]
ERIE, PA
WBRE

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. The name of the victim has not […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
