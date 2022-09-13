COVID-19 booster interest surges in Illinois

(WTVO) — There is a currently a surge in interest for the new COVID-19 booster shot now available in Illinois.

The state health department reported that more than 38,000 doses were administered on Saturday, the highest one-day total since late January. Federal health officials are recommending that everyone receives the updated booster shots, which are now available at most pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.