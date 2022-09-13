ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID-19 booster interest surges in Illinois

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — There is a currently a surge in interest for the new COVID-19 booster shot now available in Illinois.

The state health department reported that more than 38,000 doses were administered on Saturday, the highest one-day total since late January. Federal health officials are recommending that everyone receives the updated booster shots, which are now available at most pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

