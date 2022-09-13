Read full article on original website
Hochul: NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September
"Too many hardworking New Yorkers continue to feel the effects of the pandemic-struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table," Gov. Hochul said.
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
Hochul signs legislation to expand public servants' access to student loan forgiveness
Legislation ‘removes barriers’ to accessing federal public service loan forgiveness program by clarifying key terms, allowing employers to certify employment. √ Announces statewide outreach effort to help eligible New Yorkers take advantage of federal time-limited public service loan forgiveness waiver. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed legislation, her...
Governor Hochul Signs Loan Forgiveness Bill For New York Public Servants
Governor Kathy Hochul is signing legislation to remove barriers surrounding loan forgiveness for New York public servants. Under the measure, nearly three million public employees who work at least 30 hours a week will be eligible for the program after 120 monthly loan payments. Hochul is launching a campaign to...
State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego
OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
New Banking Scam Impacting Western New York
Once again anyone in Western New York who banks online, which is most people, is being warned about the latest scam to steal your money. I recently got an email from my bank telling me about the new "Pay Yourself" scam where scammers are tricking people into sending themselves money using online payment apps like Zelle and Venmo.
Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?
A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
Governor Hochul Announces Launch Of NY's $200 Million Seed Funding Grant for Early-Stage Businesses Impacted By COVID-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the applications portal for the first-in-the-nation Seed Funding Grant Program, created as part of the FY2023 budget, will open on September 14. The program provides flexible grants to support early stage, micro and small businesses in a still recovering New York State economy. The program will ensure that small businesses that opened shortly before or during the COVID-19 pandemic will have the funds to continue to operate and grow.
New York Declares a State of Emergency Over Poliovirus. Here’s What That Means
New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over poliovirus to raise awareness about the virus and boost vaccination rates. As of early September, poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples from the New York metro area and four New York counties, including Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau County.
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
Hochul urges New Yorkers to be aware of scams tied to federal student debt relief
Recent announcement to provide financial relief in student loans triggers uptick in scams. √ Student loan borrowers are reminded to only use trusted government websites and not respond to unsolicited offers of student loan relief. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a warning to consumers about scammers taking advantage of the recent...
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
Science News
Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know
A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
18 Top Romantic Getaways in New York State
It's nearly impossible not to find love in a state that has served as the backdrop for so many romantic films, spanning "Dirty Dancing" in the Catskills to the countless classics – think "Annie Hall," "When Harry Met Sally," "You've Got Mail" – set in New York City. In popular sitcom "The Office," Pam and Jim tie the knot beneath Niagara Falls, otherwise known as the "Honeymoon Capital of the World."
Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September
As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
Schedule released for NY Cannabis Insider Live event on Sept. 23 in Syracuse
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will hold a professional cannabis industry half-day conference from 1:00–6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Rail Line in Syracuse. A networking and cocktail reception will follow. Purchase tickets here. Join us for an afternoon of...
Discarded stoneware reveals secrets of 19th century Western New York
Members of the public will be able to explore Western New York’s hidden history – as revealed by its stoneware pottery treasures – at the History Center of Niagara on Sept. 29. Peter Jablonski, an avid “privy digger” and historical researcher, and David Potter, a lifelong collector of historic stoneware, will present a program titled “History & Mystery of the Early Decorated Stoneware Potteries of the Queen City, 1834-1896.”
NY State Investigating Deadly Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said Friday they are investigating multiple deaths at a Manhattan nursing home that may be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water. According to the state, Mt. Sinai Hospital first notified it...
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
