Sami
3d ago
Garnish her wages. Then stop all media that includes her are anyone that has anything to do with her. Except when we announce her recall has been accomplished. She will go down in history as the worst mayor ever. I just hope we can recover but it may be unfixable. She did a job on ruining our city.
10
cheryl gleber
2d ago
How does flying 1st class help her Health and Well-being I dont understand when her Security is sitting in back
6
Wendy Storm
2d ago
The city should file suit & demand she repay the money! In the meantime let the recall petition be successful!
5
