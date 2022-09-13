Read full article on original website
Related
Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs
In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
Yardbarker
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'
Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint
Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Get ready for Week 2 with Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions. The post NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
Todd Bowles updates status of Mike Evans ahead of week 2
The Buccaneers star was seen with his ankle taped up during practice this week.
ESPN
NFL Week 2 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries, stats to know and more
The Week 2 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Still, we’re here to take a look at the depth chart going into matchup with the Jaguars.
New York Giants Week 2 Biggest Story Lines
The Giants open up at home this weekend against the Carolina Panthers. Here's a look at some major storylines developing ahead of that clash.
Adam Schefter Suggests 1 Player Could Take Over After Elijah Mitchell Injury
The San Francisco 49ers must replace last year's breakout backfield star after placing Elijah Mitchell on the injured reserve with an MCL sprain. Adam Schefter believes another rookie could once again run with an opportunity. Appearing on ESPN's Fantasy Focus, the NFL insider told Field Yates that the 49ers will...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 2 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
Week 1 of the NFL season was … consequential. We saw big upsets, significant injuries and breakout performances aplenty. Good news: We're just getting started. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every game that will be played in Week 2. And make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for previews and predictions each week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Updated fantasy football rankings (PPR scoring) and cheat sheets: Week 2
What a crazy Week 1 of NFL action! So many upsets, and several star players went down to injury. Fortunately for you, we have the Fantasy Football Rankings to keep you ahead of the competition. We consulted with our friends at TheHuddle.com, who have been helping fantasy players just like...
NBC Sports
Shanahan hints at how 49ers will replace Mitchell in backfield
The 49ers will have a new starting running back heading into Week 2 and Kyle Shanahan has an idea how they will determine who it will be. With Elijah Mitchell sidelined for approximately two months, Jeff Wilson Jr., along with rookies Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will be competing for the lead-back role moving forward. The club also signed former Indianapolis Colts ball carrier Marlon Mack to their practice squad. The head coach explained that all backs will compete for the job this week.
The 49ers fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The San Francisco 49ers Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears was mightily disappointing. The 49ers were heavy favorites against a very weak Bears squad, but they ended up struggling mightily on offense throughout the game as torrential downpours made life difficult for both sides. Still, the weather cannot be used as an excuse to lose against a team as bad as the Bears.
2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 2 picks
Last week, I went 8-8 on my picks. No, I did not flip a coin. I also counted the tie between Houston and Indianapolis as a loss because I did not pick for a tie to happen. Well, I have another chance this week to make amends for my mediocre predictions.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: 10 betting trends to know
After Week 1 provided us with tons of surprises on the gambling front, we're on to Week 2 of the NFL season. If you checked out last week's trends post, there were a lot of winners you could have cashed in on! Teams that were underdogs of 5.5 to seven points went a whopping 6-2 against the spread (ATS), the under in the over/under hit in 11 of 16 games, the Buffalo Bills covered and won, and the trio of coaches we mentioned all covered — Mike Tomlin, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid. Tom Brady and Geno Smith also covered, as the trends predicted.
ESPN
Los Angeles Rams' Cam Akers says conversation with Sean McVay about urgency happened in camp, didn't anticipate limited role in Week 1
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Rams running back Cam Akers said Wednesday he didn't expect to have such a limited role during Los Angeles' 31-10 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday night. Rams coach Sean McVay, also speaking to reporters Wednesday, said he'd had a conversation with Akers about...
fantasypros.com
The Primer: Week 2 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Send your first match of $10 or more and we’ll give you $50 to use in the Arena today!
Comments / 0