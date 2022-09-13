ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Purdue

Syracuse football is set to host more than a dozen recruits when the Orange hosts Purdue on Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are some of the notable names that will be in attendance. 2023 CLASS Player: Ibrahim BarryPosition: Defensive BackSchool: North County (MD)Height/Weight: 6-5, 190 ...
Purdue unveils full uniform combination for Week 3 game at Syracuse

Purdue will wear its white and gold uniforms against Syracuse on Saturday, the team announced Thursday via Twitter. Consisting of a gold helmet, white jersey and gold pants, the team rocks this fresh look hoping to get out of New York with a win after starting the season 1-1 with a loss to Penn State and a big 55-0 win over Indiana State last week.
Where to Watch: SU vs. Purdue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Football team is off to a hot start, decisively winning their first two games. The team looks to continue their winning ways Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome as they take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. If...
Purdue vs. Syracuse spread, predictions and odds for Saturday, 9/17

The Syracuse Orange will be looking to remain undefeated when they host the Purdue Boilermakers at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon. Syracuse is coming off season-opening victories over Louisville and UConn. Purdue is 1-1 with a loss to Penn State followed by a shutout of Indiana State. Let’s check out the odds and our best bet for Saturday’s matchup.
Moskov brothers building coaching legacy at Auburn

If you’re familiar with high school football in Central New York, you’ve heard of Auburn coach Dave Moskov. In 25 full seasons in Auburn, the energetic coach has had quite a bit of success, with 12 sectional appearances and a 2006 state championship with the Maroons, who host Watertown tonight.
Lil Durk cancels Syracuse rap concert with Toosii for 3rd time

Lil Durk has canceled his tour, including an upcoming Syracuse concert that was previously rescheduled twice. The Grammy-nominated rapper was scheduled to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Oct. 1 with Syracuse native Toosii. According to the promoter, Lil Durk canceled all of his tour dates due to an eye injury suffered during an on-stage accident at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.
Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done

Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
Italian festival, SU football and amphitheater concerts, final weekend of summer 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The final weekend of summer in Central New York is expected to be a sunny one with plenty to do. There's a handful of events on the calendar this weekend, including the Italian Festival in Downtown Syracuse, which runs Friday through Sunday, and the Syracuse Football team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome for their 12p.m. game against Purdue.
Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDIRT week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.” However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT week, quite the operation takes place. Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann says the crew is […]
400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat Response Team Deployed to Town of DeWitt; No Hazard to Public

Syracuse, N.Y. – On September 15, 2022 at 10:03 a.m., Syracuse Fire’s Regional Haz-Mat (hazardous materials) Response Team was requested to deploy to the Town of DeWitt by the DeWitt Fire Department, who was on the scene of an unknown substance in a container, inside of a business. Certain physical characteristics of the product led the DeWitt firefighters to escalate the resources on scene—they initiated a request to the Syracuse Fire Dept. for a haz-mat response.
CBA kicks off a new school year with new facility and new principal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Christian Brothers Academy are back in the classroom this week. The new school year began on Monday, and with the return comes several changes at the Junior-Senior High School. Students at Christian Brothers Academy may realize the alterations to the fitness center. A...
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
2 CNY schools earn 2022 Blue Ribbon honors

Syracuse, N.Y. -- New Hartford and Skaneateles have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The two are among 20 schools in New York state and 297 across the country so honored. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
