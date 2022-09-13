Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that paves the way for lawsuits against social media companies for engaging in content moderation. House Bill 20, signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last year, is an effort to target "censorship" and the removal of political posts deemed to violate the terms of service for social media platforms.

