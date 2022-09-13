Read full article on original website
Appeals court panel upholds Texas law on social media moderation
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that paves the way for lawsuits against social media companies for engaging in content moderation. House Bill 20, signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last year, is an effort to target "censorship" and the removal of political posts deemed to violate the terms of service for social media platforms.
Cook County public defender weighs in on controversial end of cash bail in Illinois
Cook County’s public defender says some prosecutors and politicians are spreading misinformation about the state’s new criminal-justice law to score political points.
