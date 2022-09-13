Washed-up human skull found after flooding leads to investigation, Arizona officials say

A washed-up human skull was found “during recent flooding” in Arizona, authorities said.

The skull was found in a wash area on North Ligurta Road in Golden Valley on Monday, Sept. 12 , shortly after 4 p.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Detectives arrived on scene after receiving a call about “a possible human skull” and “confirmed the skull to be human,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. No other information had been released as of Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Golden Valley is about 200 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Skull found in dark by homeless people leads Florida cops to human remains, cops say

Woman’s skull found on stick in Iowa park leads to man’s arrest 1 year later, cops say

Man buys human hands, organs stolen from mortuary to resell on Facebook, PA cops say