ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Ken Starr, former Baylor president and Clinton investigator, dies at 76

By Stephen Neukam
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mjKr_0huAuzMd00

Ken Starr, a former Baylor University president who was best known for his role in the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton has died at the age of 76. He was born in Vernon and died in Houston of complications related to surgery, according to a statement from the family.

In the 1990s he was tasked with investigating the real estate investments of Bill and Hillary Clinton and their associates in the Whitewater scandal in the 1990s. That investigation branched into then-President Bill Clinton’s alleged affair with staffer Monica Lewinsky.

The investigation was marred with controversy. Starr, a Republican, was widely accused of political bias in the probe. However, after initially denying the affair, Clinton admitted to having sexual relations with Lewinsky. Starr’s final report on the scandal charged Clinton with lying to Congress and abusing his presidential powers.

The Clinton ordeal would not be the last time Starr would find himself in an uncomfortable spotlight.

Starr presided over Baylor University when 15 current and former female students filed a lawsuit against the school, claiming they had been raped or assaulted by fellow students. The scandal, including the school suppressing reports of rape and sexual misconduct, led to a mass exodus of leadership at the university, including the resignation of Starr in 2016.

The scandal has hung over the university, particularly its lucrative football program, ever since. Two football players were convicted of rape in the aftermath of the scandal and the school’s longtime head football coach was fired.

The university’s current president, Linda A. Livingstone, mourned Starr’s death in a press release from the school Tuesday.

“Judge Starr was a dedicated public servant and ardent supporter of religious freedom that allows faith-based institutions such as Baylor to flourish,” Livingstone said. “Ken and I served together as Deans at Pepperdine University in the 2000s, and I appreciated him as a Constitutional law scholar and a fellow academician who believed in the transformative power of higher education.”

In 2020, Starr joined former President Donald Trump’s defense team for his first impeachment trial in the Senate. Trump was acquitted by the Senate, but several Republicans voted for his removal from office.

Starr was also in private practice and was on the defense team of yet another controversial figure — Jeffrey Epstein. In 2008, after being accused of crimes including sex trafficking, Starr helped the billionaire secure a plea deal of solicitation.

Starr was a Reagan judicial appointee and was President George H.W. Bush’s solicitor general. He argued 36 cases in front of the Supreme Court in his career.

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says 'Revolving Door' justice is lethal in Harris Co.

HOUSTON - Backed by every major law enforcement organization in Harris County, incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott called for the wholesale removal of ultra-progressive criminal court judges who've granted bond to thousands of repeat violent offenders. "The Harris County revolving bail door is literally killing people," said Abbott. The Governor...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Vernon, TX
Government
City
Vernon, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
ssnewstelegram.com

Texas sheriff takes to a life of crime

After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sept. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eightyear career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas. And the town council in Electra, the Red River boomtown northwest of Wichita Falls, would not had hired him as the new chief of police had he not come highly recommended. Shook lasted no more than a year as Electra’s top cop. Whether he was fired or left of his own accord is unclear eight decades after the fact. It may be that the town elders got wind of his after-hours activities and elected to play it safe by terminating his employment or Shook simply resigned to pursue a life of crime full-time. On the night of Aug. 10, 1928, the ex-chief stabbed to death a 42 year old father of three. To save the sheriff the trouble of looking for him and to avoid any unpleasantness, Shook turned himself in before sunup.
ELECTRA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Ken Starr
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Donald Trump
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University#Pepperdine University#University President#Republican#Congress#Tw
kut.org

Why one Texas city is renaming itself Bacon City this weekend

I love comedian Jim Gaffigan’s take on Bacon – he calls it “the most beautiful thing on earth.” He says: “You want to know how good bacon is? To improve other foods, they wrap it in bacon. And those bits of bacon! Bits of bacon are like the fairy dust of the food community. You don’t like this baked potato? (Sprinkles bacon bits). Now it’s your favorite part of the meal.”
VERNON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KHOU

Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Houston schools locked down as precaution after reported threats

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three Houston schools went into lockdown as a “precaution” after threats were made against Heights High School, Hogg and Hamilton Middle School, Houston ISD said on social media. The school district said “no evidence was found to substantiate the threat.”. Houston Police Chief...
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
12K+
Followers
508
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy