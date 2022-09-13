Cardinals TDs lead to grant funding for Valley teachers

The Arizona Cardinals had a rough home opener against the victorious Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but despite the loss the Cardinals scored classroom funds for Arizona teachers from Salt River Project for every touchdown scored.

For the fourth season, SRP is teaming up with Cardinals Charities for its Touchdowns for Teachers program, which awards grants to two deserving teachers every time the Cardinals score a touchdown for the entire season. After Sunday night’s game, six educators will get a $500 grant for the three Cardainls touchdowns scored, for a total of $3,000 in grants.

“Going into another Cardinals season, there are now about 300 Arizona teachers and all their students rooting even harder for the home team,” said Kevin Rolfe, SRP senior education representative. “Since we started this fun way to help our teachers in 2019, we’ve put $139,000 into the hands of our educators. They continue to be extremely grateful. I can’t wait to see what this season brings.”

SRP provided $1.3 million in teacher resources and grants in 2019. From hands-on teacher workshops to grants for educators, SRP supports teachers as they innovate for the future and create classroom environments where everyone can succeed.

Teachers who are employed at a public, charter or non-profit private school in SRP service territory or impact areas can sign up now to win. To learn more or apply, visit srp.net/teacher.

Editor’s note: The above was republished from an SRP news release.