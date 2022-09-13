The Maricopa County Safety Fair comes to Sun City West 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Nov. 5 at Beardsley Park, 12755 W. Beardsley Road.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and Sheriff Paul Penzone will be in attendance to learn about the issues that impact the community the most.

Safety presentation topics will be on active shooter awareness and human trafficking in Arizona.

Seating will not be provided. Participants should bring a chair.

A free doughnut for the first 300 people.